TacoTime Fires Up Flavor with New Savory Steak Burrito

News provided byTacoTime
May 11, 2026, 08:58 ET
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. , May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TacoTime® (www.TacoTime.com), known for serving freshly prepared, home-style Mexican fare, is turning up the heat with a new menu offering: Fire Roasted Poblano Steak Burrito, launching in stores nationwide May 7, 2026.
Crafted for guests who enjoy bold, smoky flavors, this crave-worthy and satisfying addition to the menu joins the brand's highly successful Grilled Steak promotion, giving guests even more ways to enjoy TacoTime's signature steak flavors.
The Fire Roasted Poblano Steak Burrito features grilled steak, fire-roasted poblano peppers, chipotle cheese sauce, sour cream and black beans wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and grilled to perfection.
"We wanted to create a bold and savory menu item that explores new flavor combinations and ingredients. The fire-roasted poblano peppers combined with the rich, melty chipotle cheese sauce and grilled steak adds a smoky depth that really sets it apart," said Bridgette Seip, Senior National Marketing Manager for Kahala Brands®, parent company of TacoTime®. "We are excited to now be offering the Fire Roasted Poblano Steak Burrito while continuing to serve guests all of their tried-and-true favorites."
The Fire Roasted Poblano Steak Burrito is available at participating TacoTime® locations until August 17, 2026.
About TacoTime®
Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., TacoTime® has been an industry leader in quality quick-service Mexican food for over 60 years. Founded in 1960, TacoTime® has over 200 franchised restaurants across the U.S. and Canada. In 2003, TacoTime® became part of Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in over 30 countries.
For more information about TacoTime®, please visit www.TacoTime.com.
SOURCE TacoTime
Share this article