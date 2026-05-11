TacoTime Fires Up Flavor with New Savory Steak Burrito

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. , May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TacoTime® (www.TacoTime.com), known for serving freshly prepared, home-style Mexican fare, is turning up the heat with a new menu offering: Fire Roasted Poblano Steak Burrito, launching in stores nationwide May 7, 2026.

Crafted for guests who enjoy bold, smoky flavors, this crave-worthy and satisfying addition to the menu joins the brand's highly successful Grilled Steak promotion, giving guests even more ways to enjoy TacoTime's signature steak flavors.

New Fire-Roasted Poblano Steak Burrito Now Available at TacoTime Stores Nationwide

The Fire Roasted Poblano Steak Burrito features grilled steak, fire-roasted poblano peppers, chipotle cheese sauce, sour cream and black beans wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and grilled to perfection.

"We wanted to create a bold and savory menu item that explores new flavor combinations and ingredients. The fire-roasted poblano peppers combined with the rich, melty chipotle cheese sauce and grilled steak adds a smoky depth that really sets it apart," said Bridgette Seip, Senior National Marketing Manager for Kahala Brands®, parent company of TacoTime®. "We are excited to now be offering the Fire Roasted Poblano Steak Burrito while continuing to serve guests all of their tried-and-true favorites."

The Fire Roasted Poblano Steak Burrito is available at participating TacoTime® locations until August 17, 2026.

About TacoTime ®

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., TacoTime® has been an industry leader in quality quick-service Mexican food for over 60 years. Founded in 1960, TacoTime® has over 200 franchised restaurants across the U.S. and Canada. In 2003, TacoTime® became part of Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in over 30 countries.

For more information about TacoTime®, please visit www.TacoTime.com.

SOURCE TacoTime