TACOTOPIA Tour Is Opening Additional Sponsorship Opportunities for Nationally Touring Instagram Pop-Up Experience

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TACOTOPIA previewed a small pop-up at the 2019 South by Southwest before launching an expanded exhibit in Santa Monica, CA for a three-month sold-out run.

The tour will visit seven cities across the country. Brands looking to reach Gen Z and Millennials should inquire about pricing and options while space is still available.

Ride The Taco

The pop-up experience will reach over 250,000 Gen Z and Millennials through ticket sales, while garnering over 250,000,000 organic impressions across social media alone.

Brands have the opportunity to activate, sample, distribute coupons/promo, survey, run contests, capture data, etc. Brands without field teams can rely on TACOTOPIA to coordinate full activation.

The excitement around heavily curated Instagram worthy experiences is grabbing the attention of both brands and consumers. These interactive exhibits are capturing hundreds of thousands of impressions daily through user-generated content.

Savvy brand marketers are taking notice.

These exhibits take experiential marketing to an entirely different level, generating extensive, organic social media-driven campaigns.

Tour Dates & Markets:

September – December 2019 : Phoenix

: January 2019 – March 2020 : Miami

– : April – July 2020 : New York City

: August – October 2020 : Chicago

: November 2020 – January 2021 : Atlanta

– : March- May 2021 : San Francisco

: June – August 2021 : Dallas

For sponsorship inquiries, reach out to VP Business Development & Strategic Partnerships, Deb Fiore at sponsorship@tacotopia.com

For more information visit Tacotopia.com or contact 226306@email4pr.com.

About TACOTOPIA – TACOTOPIA is a production of West 54 Productions, a full-service event production company offering production and brand activation capabilities across of all scopes of events including festivals, touring exhibits, and conferences. Creating immersive experiences that engage, excite and entertain, West 54 Productions is uniquely positioned to deliver scale and efficiency through the creative approach of an event production company coupled with the on-the-ground execution capabilities of a brand activation agency.

