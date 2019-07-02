TACOTOPIA Welcomes Pre-VidCon Influencer Event Hosted by Top Instagram and YouTube Creators

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TACOTOPIA™ and Rob Ryan are excited to be producing a private affair on July 8 in Santa Monica, California, to celebrate the creative minds of influencers. This one-night-only affair will be held at TACOTOPIA™, an interactive pop-up museum inspired by America's love of tacos. TACOTOPIA™ offers creators a plethora of colorful, fun and unique installations to create content. TACOTOPIA™ is located at 1254 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica, California.

The event will have a host committee that includes Tik Tok star Danielle Cohn, Instagram star Adam Waheed, YouTuber Abby Rao, TV host Denise Rodriguez and recording artist El-Jay.

The event will have the presence of top social media stars like Montana Tucker (Singer), Ricegum (YouTuber), Matt Steffanina (YouTuber), Rebecca Zamolo (YouTuber), Lala Milan (BET's Boomerang), Kristen Hancher (Member of Team 10), Cole Carrigan (Member of Team 10), Farrah Abraham (MTV's Teen Mom), Sophia Abraham (MTV's Teen Mom), Landon Romano (Instagram Star), Jessica Killings (Instagram Model), Chad Johnson (ABC's The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise), Bekah Martinez (ABC's The Bachelor), Abby Lee Miller (Lifetime's Dance Moms), Lilliana Ketchman (Lifetime's Dance Moms) and over 150 more.

Guests will be treated to a taco bar, margaritas, swag bags and music, in addition to the full TACOTOPIA experience.

About TACOTOPIA

TACOTOPIA is a larger-than-life playground, a hybrid amusement park and taco festival rolled up into a funky, taco-inspired pop-up museum. TACOTOPIA is presented by Cholula Hot Sauce. The experience offers 30 unique installations inspired by America's love of tacos from aesthetically pleasing walls to a mechanical taco ride; a guac foam pit to a lime swing (perfect for boomerangs) and a taco teeter-totter.

Included in the ticket are samples of Cholula Hot Sauce and chips at the Cholula Sample Bar, a Jarritos soda, a complimentary taco from Azule Taqueria, plus a free gift bag full of TACOTOPIA goodies.

About Rob Ryan

Owner of Rob Ryan Digital, a company specializing in influencer relations, Rob has been both the influencer and the brand. As an influencer, Rob has worked alongside top talents like Jake Paul and Amanda Cerny, hosted a popular livestream series to 2.5 million amazing youths around the world and ranked in the top one percent in the world for content performance by Tik Tok. On the business side, he has secured major brand deals for top brands and produced top-tier events in the beauty, influencer and marketing space. They don't call him "Influencer to the Influencers" for nothing.

To cover the event or submit talents to walk the carpet and attend the event, please email Rob@RobRyanDigital.com.

