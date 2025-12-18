Tactacam ushers in the future of cellular security cameras at CES 2026

Surveillance leader highlights expanded lineup, including its new DEFEND 360 security camera, and why cellular is redefining modern protection

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tactacam , America's leading manufacturer of remote game cameras, today announced its upcoming appearance at CES 2026 , the world's most powerful consumer tech event. During the annual conference on Jan. 6-9, 2026, Tactacam will showcase the DEFEND brand, highlighting its growing lineup of cellular-enabled security solutions and demonstrate how cellular technology is transforming modern surveillance.

Tactacam's presence at CES signals a shift to cellular as a major differentiator in the security and IoT industry, offering reliability, simplicity, affordability and nationwide coverage that Wi-Fi cannot. That's especially important for off-grid and remote locations. According to Tactacam research, 33% of consumers prefer cellular because "internet service is unreliable" and another 33% trust cellular to provide superior remote access, compared to 26% who prefer Wi-Fi.

At Tactacam's booth (#51372), attendees will experience live demonstrations of the DEFEND and DEFEND 360 cameras, showcasing how the company's technology delivers consistent performance where traditional Wi-Fi connectivity falls short. The team will also appear at CES Unveiled on Jan. 4, 2026 (#60030), where they'll share the benefits of cellular-enabled security ahead of the main exhibit.

Tactacam is meeting the increased demand for cellular-enabled cameras with its expanded portfolio, including the new DEFEND 360 , which delivers full 360° visibility, highlighting its continued cellular security innovation.

"Cellular is redefining what modern surveillance looks like," said Kelly Hover, chief marketing and experience officer at Tactacam. "Consumers need security solutions that aren't limited by Wi-Fi connectivity but can work anytime, anywhere, including at cabins, job sites and rural properties or even in their own backyards. DEFEND ensures reliable, 24/7 protection in the places that need it most at an affordable price."

Visit DEFEND by Tactacam at Booth #51372 in the Venetian Expo, Halls A-D, Smart Home during CES and at Unveiled at Booth #60030.

For DEFEND product imagery, view the press kit .

Learn More About DEFEND:

About Tactacam

Since 2013, Tactacam has been pioneering outdoor and remote monitoring with its advanced cellular camera technology. The company's flagship brands include REVEAL, a top-rated line of cellular trail cameras; DEFEND, a cellular security camera designed for remote surveillance; and FeatherSnap, an AI-powered bird feeder revolutionizing backyard birdwatching. With a commitment to simplicity, reliability and cutting-edge performance, Tactacam is setting the standard for innovative outdoor technology. For more information, visit www.tactacam.com.

SOURCE Tactacam