Tact.ai Named a Sample Vendor in Gartner's Hype Cycle for Life Sciences Commercial Operations, 2020

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tact.ai, the human-friendly CRM company, today announced it has been named as a Voice Driven Sales App Sample Vendor in Gartner's Hype Cycle for Life Sciences Commercial Operations, 2020. Tact.ai was also named as a Sample Vendor for three up and coming technologies – Voice-Driven Sales Apps, Sales Bots, and Mobile Sales Productivity – in Gartner's Hype Cycle for CRM Sales Technology, 2020.

"Life Science companies are facing unprecedented commercialization model disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This has forced companies to rapidly shift their digital initiatives from planning to execution, highlighting the need for agility over completeness," Gartner reports.

For Tact.ai customers in pharmaceuticals, already scarce in-person meetings with physicians have become nearly impossible to get because of restricted access to doctor's offices and hospitals. As a result, advanced planning and follow up on virtual visits and digital interactions with physicians has become more important.

Tact.ai puts people first with human-friendly CRM solutions that are prescriptive, omnichannel, and frictionless. Powered by our patented Edge AI platform, Tact improves engagement, sales behavior and effectiveness for your reps, customers and account teams.

Gartner says that, "the COVID-19 pandemic will accelerate the pace of adoption of sales technologies that can help improve digital engagement efforts with buyers". The Gartner Hype Cycle for CRM and Sales Technologies, 2020 report says that, in general, "Sales organizations can no longer expect the extended face time afforded to their reps in on-site meetings and must reevaluate technological investments to prepare for a strategic shift in how they will sell in the near term and long term."

Within the Hype Cycle for CRM Sales Technology report, Tact is referenced in three categories:

Voice-Driven Sales Apps: "When effectively deployed, such implementations can improve individual productivity by offering a more accessible alternative for documenting sales activities and outcomes, thus freeing up more time for selling."

"Commercial teams have experienced massive transformation due to restricted access to HCPs, with today's new normal meaning limited in-person appointments and the need for more digital and omnichannel engagement," said Chuck Ganapathi, founder and CEO of Tact.ai. "We're thankful to work with pharmaceutical and medical device leaders to reimagine the commercial and HCP experience, delivering new ways for them to work with their customers and nurture more meaningful conversations."

Tact.ai is on a mission to make enterprise software more human-friendly. Tact.ai puts people first with human-friendly CRM solutions that are frictionless, omnichannel, and prescriptive. Powered by our patented Edge AI platform, Fortune 500 sales organizations -- including Honeywell, Cisco, and one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world -- use Tact to change sales behavior and digitally transform how sellers work with customers every day to achieve new levels of productivity and collaboration. Founded by Chuck Ganapathi, who has built three generations of CRM products, Tact.ai Technologies, Inc. is a privately-held company backed by Accel Partners, Redpoint Ventures, Upfront Ventures, M12 (formerly Microsoft Ventures), Comcast Ventures, Honeywell Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, and the Amazon Alexa Fund.

