Tactical and outdoor clothing market size to grow at a CAGR of 6.53%: North America to account for 29% growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global tactical and outdoor clothing market size is estimated to increase by USD 2,452.63 million from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.35%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Discover some insights on the market before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Tactical and outdoor clothing market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tactical and Outdoor Clothing Market 2022-2026

adidas AG - The company offers tactical outdoor clothing such as shoes, snowboard boots, shorts, hiking pants, tops, jackets, backpacks, and hats under the brand name Terrex.

The company offers tactical outdoor clothing such as shoes, snowboard boots, shorts, hiking pants, tops, jackets, backpacks, and hats under the brand name Terrex. Decathlon SA - The company offers tactical and outdoor clothing such as trousers, Bermuda , shorts, long-sleeved shirts, fleece, pullovers, caps, long-sleeved t-shirts, short-sleeved polo shirts, jackets, short-sleeved shirts, belts, hats, balaclava, raincoats, and pants for both men and women.

The company offers tactical and outdoor clothing such as trousers, , shorts, long-sleeved shirts, fleece, pullovers, caps, long-sleeved t-shirts, short-sleeved polo shirts, jackets, short-sleeved shirts, belts, hats, balaclava, raincoats, and pants for both men and women. Extreme Outfitters - The company offers tactical and outdoor clothing such as belts, gloves, hats, hoodies, jackets, and pants.

The company offers tactical and outdoor clothing such as belts, gloves, hats, hoodies, jackets, and pants. Propper - The company offers tactical and outdoor clothing such as pants, shirts, boots, outerwear, plate carriers, gear, fire, wildland, station wear, fire clothing, EMT pants, EMT shirts, outerwear, plate carriers and CDCR for law enforcement, fire teams, security, and EMS.

The company offers tactical and outdoor clothing such as pants, shirts, boots, outerwear, plate carriers, gear, fire, wildland, station wear, fire clothing, EMT pants, EMT shirts, outerwear, plate carriers and CDCR for law enforcement, fire teams, security, and EMS. For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor landscape –

The global tactical and outdoor clothing market is fragmented, with the presence of a few global vendors and several regional and domestic vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer tactical and outdoor clothing in the market are 5.11 Inc., adidas AG, Army Navy Sales, Condor Outdoor, Decathlon SA, EssilorLuxottica, Extreme Outfitters, Hardland, Helikon Tex, Kitanica, Propper, Rothco, The North Face, Under Armour Inc., and Van Os Imports B.V. and others.

Vendors are offering advanced tactical and outdoor clothing to differentiate themselves from their competitors. Price differentiation between vendors is low due to high competition. The key vendors are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies such as the expansion of stores and outlets, investment in digital e-commerce platforms, and the acquisition of local companies to expand their product portfolios and strengthen their market positions. Moreover, the launch of new products with innovative designs and technology will help vendors sustain their positions in the global tactical and outdoor clothing market during the forecast period.

Tactical and outdoor clothing market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Tactical and outdoor clothing market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (tactical clothing and outdoor clothing) and distribution channel (offline and online).

The tactical clothing segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Tactical clothing is generally worn by soldiers to carry equipment and protect themselves from any injury. It includes tactical pants, tactical vests, tactical shirts and t-shirts, and other gear. However, wearing tactical apparel has also become a trend among the youth, as such clothing is considered fashionable. This, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for tactical clothing.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global tactical and outdoor clothing market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global tactical and outdoor clothing market.

North America will account for 29% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key contributor to the growth of the tactical and outdoor clothing market in the region. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Middle East and Africa . The presence of a well-developed outdoor sports industry and the prevalence of obesity and diabetes will drive the tactical and outdoor clothing market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Tactical and outdoor clothing market – Market dynamics



Leading drivers - Product innovation leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization is driving the global tactical and outdoor clothing market growth. Manufacturers are offering tactical and outdoor clothing that is innovative in terms of design, quality, and features. Vendors are extending their product lines to include apparel for all age groups and activities. Increasing purchasing power and the rising preference for innovative, comfortable, and lightweight tactical and outdoor clothing are increasing the sales of such clothing. Product premiumization is also increasing the sales of tactical and outdoor clothing. These factors will boost the growth of the global tactical and outdoor clothing market during the forecast period.

Key trends - The growing participation of women in outdoor and adventure activities is a key trend in the market. The increasing number of working women has increased the number of female participants in such activities. Some of the popular outdoor and adventure activities among women include diving, trekking, and climbing. In addition, the viewership of women's sports has also increased. These factors will have a positive impact on the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The availability of counterfeit products will challenge the global tactical and outdoor clothing market growth during the forecast period. Counterfeit clothing directly affects the sales of genuine branded apparel. It leads to an uneven competitive scenario, price standardization, and market share erosion. Moreover, these products are sold at very low prices when compared to branded products, especially in APAC. Duplication of branded tactical and outdoor clothing makes it difficult for customers to distinguish between genuine and counterfeit products. In addition, the quality of counterfeit activewear apparel is poor and does not meet manufacturing standards. Therefore, the increasing availability of counterfeit tactical and outdoor clothing may hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this tactical and outdoor clothing market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the tactical and outdoor clothing market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the tactical and outdoor clothing market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the tactical and outdoor clothing market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of tactical and outdoor clothing market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The outdoor sports apparel market size is expected to increase by USD 4.7 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5%. This report extensively covers segmentation by end-user (men, women, and kids) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The outdoor apparel market size is expected to increase by USD 4.40 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Tactical and Outdoor Clothing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 148 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.35% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2,452.63 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 5.19 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled 5.11 Inc., adidas AG, Army Navy Sales, Condor Outdoor, Decathlon SA, EssilorLuxottica, Extreme Outfitters, Hardland, Helikon Tex, Kitanica, Propper, Rothco, The North Face, Under Armour Inc., and Van Os Imports B.V. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Outdoor clothing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Outdoor clothing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Outdoor clothing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Outdoor clothing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Outdoor clothing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Tactical clothing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Tactical clothing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Tactical clothing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Tactical clothing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Tactical clothing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 51: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 52: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 54: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 92: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 96: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 97: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 98: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 99: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 100: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 101: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 102: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 5.11 Inc.

Exhibit 103: 5.11 Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: 5.11 Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: 5.11 Inc. - Key offerings

11.4 adidas AG

Exhibit 106: adidas AG - Overview



Exhibit 107: adidas AG - Business segments



Exhibit 108: adidas AG - Key news



Exhibit 109: adidas AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: adidas AG - Segment focus

11.5 Army Navy Sales

Exhibit 111: Army Navy Sales - Overview



Exhibit 112: Army Navy Sales - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Army Navy Sales - Key offerings

11.6 Decathlon SA

Exhibit 114: Decathlon SA - Overview



Exhibit 115: Decathlon SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Decathlon SA - Key offerings

11.7 EssilorLuxottica

Exhibit 117: EssilorLuxottica - Overview



Exhibit 118: EssilorLuxottica - Business segments



Exhibit 119: EssilorLuxottica - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: EssilorLuxottica - Segment focus

11.8 Extreme Outfitters

Exhibit 121: Extreme Outfitters - Overview



Exhibit 122: Extreme Outfitters - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Extreme Outfitters - Key offerings

11.9 Propper

Exhibit 124: Propper - Overview



Exhibit 125: Propper - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Propper - Key offerings

11.10 Rothco

Exhibit 127: Rothco - Overview



Exhibit 128: Rothco - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Rothco - Key offerings

11.11 The North Face

Exhibit 130: The North Face - Overview



Exhibit 131: The North Face - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: The North Face - Key offerings

11.12 Under Armour Inc.

Exhibit 133: Under Armour Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Under Armour Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Under Armour Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Under Armour Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 137: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 138: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 139: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 140: Research methodology



Exhibit 141: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 142: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 143: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio