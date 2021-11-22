Tactical and Outdoor Clothing Market size to grow by USD 4.26 Bn | Market Research Insights highlight the wide product mix and product assortment as key driver | Technavio

View FREE Sample : to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Vendor Insights

The global tactical and outdoor clothing market is characterized by the presence of a large number of regional and global players.

Vendors are adopting various growth strategies such as forming alliances, introducing innovative products, and expanding their portfolios to remain competitive in the market.

Some vendors are involved in various research and development activities to come up with innovative products and gain an edge over other players.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

5.11

Decathlon

LUXOTTICA GROUP (Oakley)

Propper

Under Armour

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings. Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

The report analyzes the growth of the market across the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

The market will witness maximum growth in the Americas during the forecast period.

The proliferation of private military and security companies in the region will create significant growth opportunities for market players.

The report also highlights other regions countries that emerge as prominent markets for tactical and outdoor clothing during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. www.technavio.com/report/global-tactical-and-outdoor-clothing-market-analysis-share

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

Key driver:

The market is driven by wide product mix and product assortment.

In addition to offering clothing for military and defense, vendors are focusing on expanding their portfolios by offering tactical clothing to civilians.

Tactical clothing products for activities such as outdoor sports, trekking and camping, paint ball and airsoft, and for fashion outfits are being introduced.

These developments are helping vendors expand their presence and acquire a sizeable share in the market.

Key trend:

The evolution of protective and nanotechnology clothing will emerge as a major trend in the tactical and outdoor clothing market.

Growing concerns over the threats of biological and chemical attacks coupled with unfavorable working conditions in the warfare is creating the need for advanced clothing materials for private security and military agencies.

This is leading to the development of biological attack resistant clothing made up of tiny carbon nanotubes.

These materials ensure comfort and breathability through tiny pores during hazardous operations.

View free sample for highlights on market Trends & Challenges affecting the tactical and outdoor clothing market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Tactical and Outdoor Clothing Market Value Chain Analysis

It includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovations

Related Reports:

Cycling Wear Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Disposable Protective Clothing Market by End user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Tactical and Outdoor Clothing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 80 Base year 2017 Forecast period 2018-2022 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6% Market growth 2018-2022 USD 4.26 billion Regional analysis Americas, APAC, and EMEA Key performing region Americas Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 5.11, Decathlon, LUXOTTICA GROUP (Oakley), Propper, and Under Armour Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio