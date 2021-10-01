Tactical Civics™ Teaches America First

BOERNE, Texas, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans who are worried about America's trajectory will be pleased to know of a citizen action organization called TACTICAL CIVICS™, which recently launched a chapter in our county. With over 165 county chapters from coast to coast so far, after more than 60,000 hours of R&D, TACTICAL CIVICS™ developed a comprehensive and long-term mission entailing peaceful, lawful action projects and reform laws to bring government back under the control of We The People.

First, the county chapter educates citizens to recognize their power to investigate crime, once impaneled as Grand Jurors. Its proposed County Grand Jury Ordinance will have county government do what 26 California counties already do: add a dedicated web page for citizens to volunteer for Grand Jury and report potential crimes in our county. The group's 'Grand Jury Awake' handbook is a briefing manual for every Grand Jury.

Each county chapter also works with area 'militia' groups to pass a County Militia Ordinance committing county government to lawfully fulfill the constitutional duty that the State has refused to perform. As David Zuniga, Founder of Tactical Civics™ county chapter leader, explains, "Militia has gotten a bad rap and sometimes it's deserved. We're not a militia group but our chapters teach civics and help restore constitutional Militia. It's right in the Constitution; required by law! Our federal and state servants will not stop violating the law on their own, but once a responsible remnant of the People restore our Grand Juries and Militias and a critical mass of other citizens see the value of restored American civics, we think our state legislature will see the writing on the wall".

TACTICAL CIVICS™ has a national project called Our First Right, to complete the ratification by the states of the original first Article in the original Bill of Rights, requiring congressional districts to not exceed 50,000 people. Already ratified by 11 state legislatures, when ratified by 27 more, it will give America's 31,000 small towns their first representation in the U.S. House and Electoral College in more than a century.

The political impact will be significant, explains Zuniga. "The corrupt, immoral big cities will no longer control American elections. Small districts, as George Washington suggested, will reduce corruption. Serving in the U.S. House will become attractive to normal Americans to run affordable campaigns and serve as statesmen rather than career lap-dogs of industry and globalists".

But reducing districts to 50,000 people will result in more than 6,400 congressmen. Since the Capitol building and congressional office buildings in DC will not accommodate them, the group plans to work with the large new cohort of candidates to promise to pass its 'Bring Congress Home Act', creating the world's first distributed legislature. Congress would meet by Internet as they often did during the so-called 'pandemic', each member working from one modest office in their own district, under the watchful eye of the People, rather than under the thumb of lobbyists.

"This isn't rocket science," Zuniga explains. "Members of Congress will no longer abandon their families only to be corrupted by DC organized crime. And both House and Senate will be limited to two terms of office."

The organization is working on an artificial-intelligence mobile app, the Indictment Engine™, to scan every proposed state and federal bill when filed. If it violates the Constitution, the app finds applicable state criminal statutes being violated, sending felony presentment(s) to the Grand Juries in each co-sponsor's jurisdiction. Grand Juries would warn each target to withdraw the bill or face indictment.

Beyond its action projects, the organization has 18 other major reform laws for statesmen to pass over the long term: end the FED's counterfeiting scheme, defund and mothball unconstitutional agencies and regulations, end DC's subsidizing tyrants and plundering foreign countries, truly securing our borders, and more.

The organization's online training center offers an orientation boot camp, live forums for each project team, and a large library of books, podcasts, videos, blog articles and more at members.tacticalcivics.com

Zuniga is quick to clarify, this is not a militia group. "TACTICAL CIVICS™ is We The People finally enforcing the magnificent Law that our forefathers left us. And unlike politics, TACTICAL CIVICS™ needs only half of 1% of the People to take responsibility. We start learning what we weren't taught in school. We turn off the circus of politics and together, we save our civilization by the grace of God."

Media Contact:

David Zuniga

817-243-8335

[email protected]

SOURCE Tactical Civics™

Related Links

http://members.tacticalcivics.com

