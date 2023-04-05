Tactical Footwear Market Size to grow by USD 526.77 Million from 2021 to 2026, Use of Social Media Marketing to be a Major Trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The tactical footwear market estimates a market value of USD 526.77 million from 2021 to 2026. The report offers a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the market and the new opportunities that market players can expect. In addition, the report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 5.57%. The use of social media marketing is one of the key tactical footwear market trends contributing to market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tactical Footwear Market 2022-2026

Nowadays, consumers' engagement on social networking sites and interest in blogging has increased, which has led to the use of social media by vendors for promotional activities. Meanwhile, increased Internet penetration, coupled with growth in the e-commerce segment, has increased awareness and fueled the demand for a wide range of footwear, including tactical footwear, available in the market. Significantly, the total number of active social media users accounted for 4.48 billion users, which is 62% of the world population and increasing every day. Thus, the increasing influence of social media is expected to increase product awareness of products, including tactical footwear, which will fuel the growth of the market focus during the forecast period. To know about the other trends -

Tactical Footwear Market: Vendor Landscape

The tactical footwear market report offers information on several market vendors, including 5.11 Inc., ABC MART Co. Ltd., adidas AG, Apex Global Brands Inc., ASICS Corp., Belleville Boot Co., Garmont International Srl, Maelstrom Footwear, Magnum Boots, Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., and Wolverine World Wide Inc. among others.

The global tactical footwear market is subject to rapidly changing industry demands and preferences. Changing consumer preference patterns affect vendor performance in the global market. It can also be affected by global and regional economic conditions and other demographic trends. Changing economic conditions are affecting the living standards of consumers, which will also affect vendors' business operations.

The market is concentrated due to the presence of several international and domestic vendors. Vendors compete based on quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Moreover, major vendors focus on acquiring other smaller brands to increase their market share. Increasing vendor competition compels vendors to reduce their product prices, which will negatively affect their profit margins and market growth.

Tactical Footwear Market: New launches to drive growth

The new launches is the key driver supporting the tactical footwear market growth. The increasing number of product launches increases the competition in the market, which, in turn, will lead to innovation and differentiation.

The increasing number of product launches increases the competition in the market, which, in turn, will lead to innovation and differentiation. In view of this, manufacturers focus on launching new products. For instance, in October 2021, HAIX Schuhe Produktions und Vertriebs GmbH announced its launch of boot Airpower XR1 Pro for emergency medical services (EMS), urban search, and rescue operations to provide individuals with safety and comfort in extreme situations. Similarly, in March 2020 , 5.11 Inc. announced the launch of the new tactical footwear collection. The new tactical footwear collection was named 5.11 A.T.L.A.S. (All Terrain Load Assistance System). Such new product launches are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Tactical Footwear Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the tactical footwear market by End-user (Men and Women) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the tactical footwear market size and actionable market insights on the post-COVID-19 impact on each segment.

The competitive scenario provided in the Tactical Footwear Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Tactical Footwear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.57% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 526.77 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.98 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Russia, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 5.11 Inc., ABC MART Co. Ltd., Adidas AG, Apex Global Brands Inc., ASICS Corp., Belleville Boot Co., Garmont International Srl, Maelstrom Footwear, Magnum Boots, Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., and Wolverine World Wide Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 5.11 Inc.

10.4 adidas AG

10.5 Apex Global Brands Inc.

10.6 ASICS Corp.

10.7 Belleville Boot Co.

10.8 Garmont International Srl

10.9 Maelstrom Footwear

10.10 Nike Inc.

10.11 PUMA SE

10.12 Under Armour Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

