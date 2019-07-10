Tactical Marketing Automation Announces Master List Creation Tool for Act-On Software

CAMERON PARK, Calif., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tactical Marketing Automation, LLC, a digital marketing agency specializing in marketing automation consulting and services, has announced the release of Unity List Aggregator (ULA), a Software as a Service (SAAS) application designed to augment the list capabilities of Act-On Software's marketing automation software.

The ULA application is designed to connect to an Act-On Software customer account using their standard license credentials and extracts all marketing lists in the account. Through a proprietary design, the application allows a user to identify list columns that contain the same data types and then generates a complete master list containing all contact data for that Act-On instance. Furthermore, the application automates the management of adding new contacts to the Act-On Master List.

Tactical Marketing Automation's CEO, Philip Easley-Bosley said, "Having a master list is a critical component to advanced Act-On marketing automation strategy. In the last year alone, we have worked on nearly 150 different Act-On projects that required creation or management of a master list. With ULA (pronounced yoo-luh), our customers will be able to effectively manage their master lists without investing dozens of hours into the custom process development currently required."

Shane Wooten, lead developer and co-owner of the ULA application, commented on the product saying, "I'm excited to bring ULA to market, and just as excited about its product road map. We're really just getting started and already working on our next iterations."

Tactical Marketing Automation does not represent that ULA is part of the Act-On Software application nor that it is in any way a product affiliated with Act-On Software. As a separate application, Act-On Software provides no support for the ULA product. Act-On Software has not reviewed or endorsed this press release in any way. More information about Act-On Software can be found here.

About Tactical Marketing Automation, LLC

Tactical Marketing Automation is a full-service digital marketing agency that specializes in marketing technologies, including marketing automation platforms. It focuses on developing strategic marketing plans and tactical marketing plans to enhance its customers lead generation, lead nurture, marketing qualification, and sales efforts. Tactical Marketing Automation also provides enhanced reporting services to help its customers turn data into actionable insights and improve business decisions.

