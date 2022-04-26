Tactical Relief LLC: CBD Support For Veterans and First Responders

Tactical Relief LLC's Hemp-Based CBD Solutions Offer Alternative Support for Those on the Front Lines Who Are Struggling with PTSD and TBI

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The team behind Allied Corp's Tactical Relief LLC product line knows that, whether it's due to domestic emergencies or military conflicts, it takes guts to put yourself in the line of fire. Doing so willingly to protect your friends, family, and fellow community members doesn't change the fact that there are repercussions that come from the front-line experience.

From veterans to first responders, there are countless individuals who have spent time as the "boots on the ground" personnel working overtime to keep the United States safe. Many of these heroes carry scars from their experiences, not just on their bodies but in their minds. It's estimated that between 11% and 30% of American war vets struggle with PTSD at some point in their lifetimes. 30% of first responders suffer from behavioral health conditions like depression and PTSD, as well.

These numbers tend to be significantly higher than the average population. The problem is, often vets and first responders are either left to fend for themselves or loaded up with prescribed opioids that disconnect them from their loved ones …and themselves. That's where Tactical Relief LLC can make a difference.

The patriotic health and wellness brand was created to provide mental health support that is targeted toward vets and first responders. Rather than using dicey opioid solutions to address mental health concerns, Tactical Relief LLC products turn to the power of hemp-derived CBD products . From tinctures to hydrating FIZZ Tablets to the brand's roll-on topical Battle Balm, the Tactical Relief LLC catalog is loaded with mental health tools that offer targeted, high-quality support.

"Tactical Relief LLC is a patriotic brand, with health and wellness products that are brought to market to serve veterans and first responders," says Allied Corp CEO Calum Hughes, "Our mission is to help those who suffer from PTSD and TBI to find a different choice of treatment. All of these products are safe to use and legal for US sales since they are under the 0.3% THC threshold. This makes them potent, viable health options for those who are quietly suffering from a mental illness."

Tactical Relief LLC is a unique product line that combines scientifically researched ingredients with the power of hemp-based CBD in order to create a variety of innovative products. While they can help anyone in need of mental health support, the brand is particularly suited to aid those serving on the front lines of American freedom and safety as they also strive to protect their own health in a safe-yet-effective manner.

About Allied Corp: Allied Corp is an international health and wellness company that is dedicated to helping people treat real-world ailments with cannabinoid health solutions. The company is devoted to using an evidence-informed scientific approach that includes cutting-edge pharmaceutical research and development. Over the years, Allied has developed a trio of brands — Maxxa, Equilibrium Bio, and Tactical Relief LLC — which offer a variety of hemp-based solutions that cover cosmetics, physical recovery, and mental health, respectively. Learn more about Allied Corp and its associated brands at alliedcorpbrands.com .

SOURCE Allied Corp.