Tactical Urbanism Street Design Project Begins in Asheville With June 21 Public Workshop

ASHEVILLE, N.C., June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The non-profit bicycle transportation advocacy group Asheville on Bikes invites the general public to attend a community workshop on June 21st, about street design changes on Coxe Avenue, for the purpose of planning a test of new street infrastructure.

This project is a partnership with Asheville on Bikes, Blue Ridge Bicycle Club, and AARP, who have joined forces to create this project. They have hired Tony Garcia and Street Plans to help design a test of street design elements for lower Coxe Ave.

"The tactical urbanism approach invites participation from all community members through every step of the process," said Mike Sule, Executive Director of Asheville on Bikes. "Not only do citizens provide input on design, they also show up to build it. The process works to empower community to revision and rebuild their infrastructure. It's an inclusive process that is proven to yield inclusive results. The street transforms to reflect the needs and values of the community."

The project represents a number of firsts for Asheville. It is the first time the City of Asheville has considered working with community groups to design a long term test of actual infrastructure, outside the scope of their normal street design process. It is the first time Street Plans and Tony Garcia have been hired to work in Asheville. And it is the first time a large section of a City street will be altered for the purpose of gathering data that is then incorporated into a design for the future street.

Lower Coxe Avenue, from Hilliard south to Southside Avenue, is the location of the proposed test, to be installed in October, 2018.



The first public meeting, a workshop with Street Plans, is being held Jun 21, from 6-8 PM at the Asheville Area Arts Council, 207 Coxe Ave, Asheville, NC. The public is invited and this meeting is of particular interest to anyone interested in tactical urbanism, a test/measure/build approach to city planning; the ongoing South Slope Visioning process in the City of Asheville; or who commutes near or frequents the businesses and homes on the South Slope.

The June 21st public meeting is a workshop to plan and propose the design elements to be tested. Light refreshments will be served and initial design drawings will be presented by Street Plans in a charette format designed to gather public feedback.

About our partners for this event: Tony Garcia is the co-author of the book, "Tactical Urbanism" and a principal at the Street Plans Collaborative, the award winning urban planning and design firm. http://www.street-plans.com/our-firm/. The Blue Ridge Bicycle Club has promoted cycling in our region for more than 20 years. http://www.blueridgebicycleclub.org Asheville's AARP promotes infrastructure that accommodates all people and all modes of transportation. https://local.aarp.org/asheville-nc/



About Asheville on Bikes: We are a 501(c)(3) advocacy organization focused on advancing Asheville, NC's urban and commuter bicycle culture and infrastructure. AoB believes bicycling has a direct impact on the health of our community. https://ashevilleonbikes.com/about-us

Media Contact: Mike Sule, (828) 582-4705, 196999@email4pr.com

