Tactile Mobility Appoints Tech Veteran Shahar Bin-Nun as Chief Executive Officer

HAIFA, Israel, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tactile Mobility – the leading tactile data and virtual sensing technology company for the automotive industry, municipalities and road authorities, insurance industry and more, today announced the appointment of Shahar Bin-Nun as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). With over 20 years of global sales, marketing and business development experience, Bin-Nun brings a wealth of expertise to Tactile Mobility's rapid growth strategy.

"Shahar's experience at leading-software technology companies makes him an invaluable addition to the Tactile Mobility team, and we're excited to welcome him aboard," said Rani Plaut, Executive Board Member of Tactile Mobility. "In the last year alone, Tactile Mobility has achieved significant milestones - from signing a major commercial agreement with BMW and conducting a proof of concept with the City of Detroit to securing additional funding and winning various tech awards. Shahar will play an integral role in enabling the company to continue to scale up and expand its presence in the mobility industry and beyond."

Bin-Nun joins Tactile Mobility after six years as CEO of HumanEyes Technologies Ltd., a developer of virtual reality (VR) hardware and software. There, he was responsible for the company's strategy and execution. Prior to HumanEyes, Bin-Nun held C-suite, VP Sales and Business Development positions at various startups and software companies.

"I am thrilled to join Tactile Mobility at this critical point in the company's development, said Bin-Nun, newly appointed CEO of Tactile Mobility. "By providing vehicles with the 'sense of touch', Tactile Mobility has established tactile sensing and data as the next stage in mobility evolution. I look forward to building upon this success, and cementing Tactile Mobility's position as industry leaders, working closely with our team, customers, and partners."

Tactile Mobility is successfully collaborating with OEMs and Tier 1s, including BMW, Porsche and Nexteer Automotive, and has executed partnerships with road authorities and municipalities across the globe, including in the UK, Germany, Israel, Singapore, and Detroit. Tactile Mobility recently announced two new products - UX/UI mapping capabilities and tire tread depth measurement.

About Tactile Mobility:

Tactile Mobility enables the next phase of mobility development by leveraging existing vehicle sensors and artificial intelligence to equip vehicles with the missing sense of "touch" – for the first time in history. By generating, collecting, and processing data from existing in-vehicle sensors about the vehicle, road, and surrounding environment, Tactile Mobility enables OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers, insurers, and city maintenance and planning departments to offer their customers innovative products, driving efficiency and performance as well as a safe driving experience. Tactile Mobility was co-founded in 2012 by Boaz Mizrachi, Yossi Shiri and Alex Ackerman and is already working with several OEMs including BMW. The company is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

