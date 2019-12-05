Tactile Mobility Hires Rafael Veteran Gal Vigdor as Vice President of Engineering

HAIFA, Israel, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tactile Mobility, the leading tactile virtual data and sensing company for automakers, fleet managers and municipalities, announced today the appointment of Gal Vigdor as Vice President of Engineering. As the company continues to gain traction with leading mobility industry players, including a recent round of investment from Porsche and Union Tech Ventures, Vigdor will use his vast experience in software engineering and management to further Tactile Mobility's development excellence.

"We're thrilled to have Gal join the Tactile Mobility team at a crucial time for the company, as we seek to accelerate the development of an entirely new category of tactile sensing and data solutions for the automotive sector," said Tactile Mobility CEO Amit Nisenbaum. "His vast experience and expert insights into software development will be essential in equipping smart and autonomous vehicles with the sense of 'touch' and bringing tactile data to the forefront as a vital element of the driving experience."

With its unique tactile virtual data and sensing technology, Tactile Mobility equips smart and autonomous vehicles with the ability to 'feel' the road and react to it, creating a new category of automotive virtual sensor technology. The company's innovative solution collects "first principle", real-time data generated by existing, non-visual vehicle sensors and turns it into actionable insights regarding road quality, tire grip, and more. These insights greatly enhance vehicle intelligence and provide municipalities and road authorities with real-time data to improve road maintenance and real-time hazard detection. With more than 17 million kilometers of road data collected to date across four continents, Tactile Mobility is working with leading American and European OEMs, as well as municipalities in the US, Europe and Asia.

"I am delighted to be joining Tactile Mobility at a time of rapid growth for the company and the tactile data and sensing industry as a whole," said Vigdor. "I look forward to applying my experience developing cutting-edge technology to this new category for the automotive industry and am excited to create a thriving engineering culture that advances the emergence of smarter and safer sensory systems for the next generation of vehicles."

Vigdor, an experienced software engineering expert, joins Tactile Mobility following 13 years at Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., where he most recently served as a Senior Manager for Software Engineering, managing a large engineering department responsible for software development for all of Rafael's C3I and radar products. Having previously held the roles of Software Engineering Manager and Software Engineer at Rafael, Vigdor offers a wealth of hands-on technical expertise in cutting-edge technologies across various areas, including quality assurance, mission planning, wired and wireless IP communication systems, simulators and trainers, and many others. Before his work at Rafael, Vigdor served in a Software Unit for the Israeli Air Force, where he developed complex and operational communication systems in use 24/7.

"Following our recent funding from Porsche, among others, we are excited to welcome Gal into the company at a time of growth and confidence," said Boaz Mizrachi, Co-founder and CTO of Tactile Mobility. "His positive approach to teamwork, problem-solving and innovation will be paramount to producing fresh insights and innovative products that elevate the profile of tactile sensing technologies."

About Tactile Mobility

Tactile Mobility [formerly Mobiwize] is the world's leading tactile virtual sensing technology and data provider, enabling actionable insights for smart and autonomous vehicles, municipalities, and fleet managers. Tactile Mobility's unique technology collects "first principle," crucial, real-time data generated from cars' non-visual, existing sensors and turns it into actionable insights such as road quality, tire grip, vehicle weight, and other vehicle- and road-specific models. Insights provided by Tactile Mobility greatly enhance vehicle intelligence and ride safety, efficiency and experience as well as empower city officials with new and much higher value data to better conduct planned maintenance and detect hazards in near real-time. Tactile Mobility was founded in 2012 by Boaz Mizrachi, Yossi Shiri and Alex Ackerman. The company is already working with multiple OEMs, road authorities, and municipalities and is based in Haifa, Israel with a presence in Europe, the US, and Asia.

