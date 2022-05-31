Tactile Mobility Launches Comprehensive Virtual Tire Health Monitoring

Leading tactile data and sensing technology company releases first-of-its-kind solution producing real-time insights about current and predictive tire health

HAIFA, Israel, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tactile Mobility, the leading tactile data and virtual sensing technology company, announced today the launch of its Tire Health Monitoring solution, providing a 360-degree view of current and future tire health status. The new offering provides a continuously updated, objective understanding of how tires behave throughout their usable lifetime, helping drivers better gauge how their tires are currently performing and how they will continue to perform. The new offering joins Tactile Mobility's core 'Tactile Processor Platform,' a suite of software-based solutions aimed at greatly enhancing driver and passenger safety.

Tires are the single most important safety feature in a car. Every year, there are roughly 1,075 casualties in the UK alone from defective tire-related accidents. To improve the overall safety of vehicles on the road, tire health is critical for the safety of drivers and passengers -- yet, on average, only one tire per vehicle is changed per year. Tactile Mobility's early detection and management of tire health can provide earlier identification of problems, optimize configurations for more effective vehicle tire selection, and help design tires that perform better long-term.

"Tires are incredibly critical to vehicle safety, but too often tire health falls by the wayside, leaving drivers woefully unaware of the risk posed to them and their passengers," said Shahar Bin-Nun, CEO of Tactile Mobility. "We are thrilled to help mitigate this unnecessary risk with our cost-effective solution that proactively monitors tire health and automatically alerts drivers when it's time to replace their tires. We hope to one day have our solution become standard on all vehicles."

Whereas traditional Tire Pressure Management Systems (TPMS) lack the ability to monitor tire wear, tire mismatch, and tire aging, Tactile Mobility is addressing this gap by generating real-time actionable insights about the vehicle, road, and vehicle-road dynamics. The Tire Health Monitoring solution addresses six key tire conditions affecting vehicle safety:

Tire Wear Tire Grip Tire Stiffness Tire Mismatch (between tire type and ambient weather conditions) Tire Aquaplaning resistance (Hydroplaning) Wheel Balance

Tactile Mobility is a world leader in software-based tactile sensing and data solutions. Its solutions are comprised of an in-vehicle module residing on one of the vehicle's computers and a highly scalable cloud-based system. The company's software collects first-order data gathered from vehicles' built-in non-visual sensors -- including wheel speed, wheel angle, RPM, pedals position, gear position -- and then analyzes it to yield actionable insights in real-time. These insights provide a clear-cut, highly accurate description, and analysis of the continually evolving state of vehicles, roads, and vehicle-road dynamics. The data insights are beneficial across many sectors due to their availability, accuracy, and quality – from road planning and management to tracking tire conditions and wear, and even for insurance purposes.

About Tactile Mobility:

Tactile Mobility enables the next phase of mobility development by leveraging existing vehicle sensors and artificial intelligence to equip vehicles with the missing sense of "touch" – for the first time in history. By generating, collecting, and processing data from existing in-vehicle sensors about the vehicle, road, and surrounding environment, Tactile Mobility enables OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers, insurers, and city maintenance and planning departments to offer their customers innovative products, driving efficiency and performance as well as a safe driving experience – depending on their specific objectives. Tactile Mobility was co-founded in 2012 by Boaz Mizrachi, Yossi Shiri and Alex Ackerman and is already working with several OEMs including BMW. The company is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Media Contact:

Sarah Small

Headline Media

[email protected]

+1 929 255 1449

SOURCE Tactile Mobility