Tactile Mobility Selected From Among 500 Companies to Participate in Startup Autobahn

HAIFA, Israel, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tactile Mobility , the leading tactile data and sensing company for smart and autonomous vehicles, today announced that it has been selected to join the upcoming cycle of Startup Autobahn, Europe's largest innovation platform powered by Plug and Play. The program provides an interface between industry-leading corporations and innovative tech companies, with a focus on the future of mobility. Tactile Mobility was selected for Program 6 from over 500 applicants following a meticulous screening process by representatives from Daimler, HPE, Plug and Play, University of Stuttgart, and ARENA2036, which identified breakthrough technologies in the automotive space.

Today, the smart and autonomous vehicle industry primarily implements and invests in visual sensing and data. But in order to meet and surpass human driving capabilities, vehicles must not only "see" the road, but "feel" it, as human drivers do. Tactile Mobility is pioneering tactile sensing to provide AVs with the "sixth sense." With its unique software, which collects "first order" data using a vehicle's embedded, non-visual sensors, e.g. wheel speed, wheel angle, RPM, paddles position, and gear position, Tactile Mobility transforms Vehicle- and Surface- DNA data into actionable insights in real-time. These insights are subsequently fed back into a vehicle's on-board computers, where they are used to inform better driving decisions. At the same time, the data collected is anonymized and uploaded from the vehicle to the cloud, where big data analysis is applied to create crowd-sourced mapping that is critical for accurate, continually updated synopses of road conditions.

"We are thrilled to take part in this one-of-a-kind program, which is accelerating the development of crucial technologies driving the mobility industry forward," said Amit Nisenbaum, CEO of Tactile Mobility. "Our innovative tactile sensing and data platform is a crucial component of enhancing mobility ecosystems, making vehicles smarter and roads safer. Tactile Mobility's participation in Startup Autobahn's exclusive Program 6 recognizes our strong leadership role and vital solution capabilities."

Startup Autobahn's semi-annual program connects corporate partners with startups to pilot their technology and drive the ultimate goal – a successful production-ready implementation. Program 6 will end in July 2019, culminating with the EXPO Day, where participating startups and their corporate partners will showcase their joint projects to an international audience of corporate innovators, venture capitalists, academics, and government officials.

About Tactile Mobility

Tactile Mobility [formerly Mobiwize] is the world's leading tactile sensing technology and data provider, enabling actionable insights for autonomous vehicles, municipalities, insurers and fleet managers. Tactile Mobility's unique technology collects "first principle", crucial, real-time data generated from cars' sensors and turns it into actionable insights such as road quality, tire grip, vehicle weight and other vehicle- and road-specific models. Insights provided by Tactile Mobility greatly enhance vehicle intelligence and the ride safety, efficiency and experience. Tactile Mobility was founded in 2012 by Boaz Mizrachi, a serial entrepreneur and EE Technion lecturer. The company is already working with multiple OEMs, including Ford, and is based in Haifa, Israel.

