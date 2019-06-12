Tactile Mobility Wins 'Best Connected Product/Service for the Commercial Vehicle Market' at the TU-Automotive Awards in Detroit

HAIFA, Israel, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tactile Mobility , the leading tactile data and sensing company for automakers, municipalities, road authorities and fleet managers, announced today it was selected as 'Best Connected Product/Service for the Commercial Vehicle Market' at the TU-Automotive Awards, the most prestigious awards ceremony for the connected car industry. Tactile Mobility was also shortlisted at the event for the 'Best ADAS or Autonomous Product/Service' category as well as 'Best Data/AI Product/Service.'

"We're thrilled to have such an esteemed automotive organization appreciate the role tactile sensing technology and data can play in building a mobility future that offers tremendous insights and value for the automakers, municipalities, the transportation sector, and ultimately society at large," said Amit Nisenbaum, CEO of Tactile Mobility. "Tactile Mobility offers the missing piece of the autonomous vehicle puzzle by giving AVs the power of 'touch' to glean insights from vehicles and roadways.TU-Automotive's vote of confidence will further our efforts in partnering with key automotive and governmental players to accelerate the rollout of safer vehicles and smarter cities."

Tactile Mobility provides smart and autonomous vehicles with a tactile sense by collecting 'first principle,' real-time data generated by existing, non-visual vehicle sensors and turning it into actionable insights. The company's technology enables OEMs to improve safety, user experience and energy efficiency, and municipalities to monitor the state of infrastructure and address potential hazards. In addition, it allows fleet managers to derive better insights related to preventative maintenance and road conditions, and insurance companies to have a better understanding of a specific vehicle's risk factors, offering a more comprehensive view of the driving experience.

With well over fourteen million kilometers of road data across four continents collected to date, Tactile Mobility is working with leading American and European OEMs, as well as municipalities in the US, Europe and Asia.

Part of TU-Automotive Detroit, the world's largest auto tech conference and exhibition, the TU-Automotive Awards are the most prestigious and anticipated in the connected-car industry, judged by a panel of industry expert judges including Ford, the Center for Automotive Research, and the Autotech Council. This year the Awards recognized major industry leaders in innovation and engagement in 13 categories, and included Mitsubishi Motors, Honda, and Amazon as winners alongside Tactile Mobility.

Tactile Mobility [formerly Mobiwize] is the world's leading tactile sensing technology and data provider, enabling actionable insights for autonomous vehicles, municipalities, insurers and fleet managers. Tactile Mobility's unique technology collects 'first principle,' crucial, real-time data generated from cars' sensors and turns it into actionable insights such as road quality, tire grip, vehicle weight and other vehicle- and road-specific models. Insights provided by Tactile Mobility greatly enhance vehicle intelligence and ride safety, efficiency and experience. Tactile Mobility was founded in 2012 by Boaz Mizrachi, a serial entrepreneur and EE Technion lecturer. The company is already working with multiple OEMs, including Ford, and is based in Haifa, Israel.

