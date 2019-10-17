Tactile Sensor Market to Reach USD 16.94 Billion by 2026 | Reports And Data

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global tactile sensor market is forecast to reach USD 16.94 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The tactile sensor work as the adoptive sensing technology, which accumulates and provides feedback in response of the physical interaction. These sensors basically work as the cutaneous sense and the kinesthetic sense in the human body. The advanced adaptive tactile sensing technology can be sensitive to both the dynamic and static forces and is capable of measuring the internal and external state of systems. The rising requirement of the robotics technology in different sectors and an increase in the practice of machine learning and its research and development are helping in the market growth highly. Capacitive & axial array sensors will likely be in high demand during the forecast period.

APAC is forecasted to achieve the fastest growth of about 18.9% in the period 2019 – 2026, due to its extensive growth in the consumer electronics products market coupled with the massive demand for this sensor in the electronic gadgets and appliances manufacturing industries. China, Japan, and India are some of the fastest-growing markets due to the immense growth in the consumer base.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2080

Further key findings from the report suggest

The tactile mechanism in the machineries reacts instantly and having no latencies to mechanical force-feedback interfaces. These sensors provide directional vibration and the adoptive sensing feedbacks. The heavy-duty industrial machines perform very smooth and make the operation safe. The industrial machinery segment had a market share of 13.4% in 2018 and will likely be growing at a CAGR of 13.2% in the forecast period.

The automotive industry is one of the largest contributors to this market. Incorporating tactile sensors in various alerting systems are highly useful for the drivers. The market revenue for this segment in 2026 is estimated to be approximately USD 2.61 Billion , having grown with a rate of 15.4% during the period 2019 – 2026.

, having grown with a rate of 15.4% during the period 2019 – 2026. Using conductive rubber material helps in measuring the pressure from the external interactions. The market share is estimated to be about 8.4% by 2026 for this segment, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

APAC is forecasted to achieve the fastest growth of about 18.9% throughout the forecast period, owing to its extensive growth in the consumer electronics products coupled with global shift of the manufacturing units in the Asia Pacific counties such as China , India , and Taiwan from the North America and European regions.

counties such as , , and from the and European regions. Europe would reach a market share of 27.7% by 2026 and would grow at a CAGR of 14.1% in the forecast period. Germany has the highest number of valuable manufacturers in this region, while U.K. and France are the fastest-growing markets.

would reach a market share of 27.7% by 2026 and would grow at a CAGR of 14.1% in the forecast period. has the highest number of valuable manufacturers in this region, while U.K. and are the fastest-growing markets. North America is leading the global market, with 39.4% of market possession in 2018 and would continue dominating with a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period. U.S. possesses the highest market share in the global market.

is leading the global market, with 39.4% of market possession in 2018 and would continue dominating with a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period. U.S. possesses the highest market share in the global market. Key participants include Synaptics Incorporated, Tekscan Inc., Tacterion GmbH, Weiss Robotics GmbH, Pressure Profile Systems, Barrett Technology, Touch International Inc., Cirque Corporation, Annon Piezo Technology, and Romheld.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/tactile-sensor-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global tactile sensor market on the basis of the type, technology, sales type, end-use verticals, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Conductive Rubber

Carbon Sponge

Pneumatic Reset

Micro Switch

Carbon Fiber

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Resistive

Capacitive

Force/Torque Sensitive

Thermal

Piezoresistive

Piezoelectric

Hydraulic

Magnetic

Axial Arrays

Sales Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

OEM

Aftermarket

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Robotics

Automotive

Aerospace & Marine

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare Equipment

Industrial Machinery

Media & Entertainment

Others

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2080

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America

U.S.

Europe

France



UK

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Browse more reports of Information and Communication Technology category at:

Vehicle Analytics Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/vehicle-analytics-market

IoT Analytics Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/iot-analytics-market

Version Control Systems Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/version-control-systems-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



SOURCE Reports And Data