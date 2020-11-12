TADA Announces TADA SC™ - An advanced Supply Chain Orchestration Suite built with Digital Trust assurance technology inside, to significantly transform Multi-tier Visibility, Risk and Resiliency Management within Global Business Networks.

TADA launches new Supply Chain Suite with Digital Trust tech from Samsung SDS and Copperwire to enable Deep visibility, Unified Orchestration, Risk & Resilience Mgt Tweet this

"TADA SC™ helps address several chronic problems that have plagued supply chains globally including fragmentation, siloed systems, manual processes and general lack of security and trust between the participants, which have all contributed to increased friction and risks within these business networks" said Seshadri Guha, Founder & CEO of TADA. "The TADA platform uses synaptic network technology to capture and map the digital DNA of enterprise systems to help orchestrate end-to-end processes seamlessly and make effective decisions intuitively. We are excited to be working with Samsung SDS and Copperwire Systems to embed blockchain-enabled digital trust, integrity and security assurance technology and services that help us build digital supply chains you can trust", he said.

Proven Solution – The applications and the platforms underlying the TADA SC™ suite have proven their value having been used by leading enterprises globally. TADA is working with Samsung SDS America and Copperwire Systems to enable a global heavy equipment manufacturing leader to build and operate a trusted supplier network as well as enabling data sharing in a secure and privacy-sensitive way to drive collaboration and efficiencies across the network. While TADA enables the orchestration layer, Samsung Nexledger Universal, provides an enterprise-class, high-performing Blockchain platform. Ted Kim, Senior Vice President at Samsung SDS America, notes, "Samsung Nexledger Universal is uniquely well-suited as the blockchain platform of choice for its power, speed, and flexibility. Through advanced security features including white-box cryptography, dynamic grouping encryption, and zero knowledge proofs, Samsung Nexledger Universal ensures the transparency and trust necessary to secure TADA SC™ applications across a breadth of enterprise use cases."

To fully trust-enable supply chains operating on the TADA platform, Copperwire provides CoBALT-DT, an advanced trust and security assurance technology which includes the critical middleware services required to easily utilize blockchain within enterprises", said Sunil Cherian, CEO of Copperwire Systems, a Sunnyvale-based blockchain applications platform company. "For any multi-party supply chain systems to work securely and frictionlessly, you need to have a strong set of enterprise-ready services that enables these applications to address critical business use cases like multi-tier visibility, data integrity assurance, data provenance, smart contract automation, supply chain financing, risk & resiliency and more", he said.

About TADA

TADA is an intelligent digital orchestration platform that is reimagining how enterprises approach digital transformation, at unprecedented speeds. TADA uses Synaptic data network and cognitive technologies to model, create and store the Digital Duplicate™ of the business ecosystem. The TADA platform ingests data from varied sources and synthesizes it into this semantic model, thereby enabling infinite navigation, advanced analytics, intuitive decision-making and intelligent digital orchestration of key business processes.

For more information about TADA SC™, visit https://sc.tadacognitive.com/

About Samsung SDS America

Samsung SDS America (SDSA) is the U.S. subsidiary of Samsung SDS, a $9 billion global leader in digital transformation and innovation solutions. SDSA helps organizations optimize their productivity, make smarter business decisions, and improve their competitive positions in a hyper-connected economy using our enterprise software solutions for secure mobility, retail, DOOH, advanced analytics, and contextual marketing.

For more information about Samsung SDS Nexledger Universal, visit https://www.samsungsds.com/

About Copperwire Systems

Copperwire Systems provides a blockchain applications platform that enables enterprises to simplify, maximize and accelerate value from blockchain technology. Copperwire offers the critical set of components and services, that enables enterprises to utilize blockchain technology without worrying about the technical complexity and costs. Copperwire Systems is based in Silicon Valley and was co-created with The Fabric, a pre-Series A fund and co-creation studio focused on next-generation cloud and infrastructure technology.

For more information about Copperwire Systems, visit https://copperwire.io

