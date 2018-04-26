Tadawul CEO Khalid Al Hussan to Speak at 2018 Euromoney Saudi Arabia Conference

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/494101/Saudi_Stock_Exchange_Tadawul_Logo.jpg )

During Khalid's session, which will be moderated by Christopher Garnett, Senior External Advisor at Euromoney Conferences, Khalid will highlight market enhancements that Tadawul has helped introduce to the Saudi capital market in support of Vision 2030, Tadawul's inclusion in global indices, and future developments in the Exchange's pipeline.

About the Euromoney Saudi Arabia Conference:

Euromoney's Saudi Arabia Conference, in partnership with the Saudi Ministry of Finance, convenes leading business executives, academics, and government officials to explain the latest trends in the Saudi Capital Market and answer key questions surrounding economic development in the Kingdom. Euromoney Conferences is the world's leading organizer of events for capital markets and investment professionals. The Euromoney Saudi Arabia Conference is supported by Tadawul and the Saudi Capital Market Authority.

About Tadawul

The Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) is the sole entity authorized in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to act as the kingdom's securities exchange (the Exchange), listing and trading in securities. With a market capitalization of $466 billion, the Saudi stock market is the 25th largest stock market among 68 members of the World Federation of Exchanges, and is the dominant market in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) comprising 48 percent of total GCC market capitalization and 75 percent of value traded. For more information on Tadawul, please visit http://www.tadawul.com.sa.

