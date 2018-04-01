Tadawul Launches Trading of Saudi Government Debt Instruments

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/494101/Saudi_Stock_Exchange_Tadawul_Logo.jpg )



On-Exchange trading of Government debt instruments will utilize Tadawul's sophisticated trading platform, providing fully automated and electronic matching, confirmation and execution of orders with T+2 settlement for a seamless trading experience. The Securities Depository Center Company (Edaa), which has previously announced the completion of the registration of Government debt instruments, will provide post-trade depository, registry, transfer, clearing and settlement services.

With relatively high levels of security and stable returns, trading in Government debt instruments on Tadawul will create a yield curve for the Sukuk and Bond market. It will also be accessible to all investors with eligible investment and Edaa accounts in the Kingdom, including Qualified Foreign Investors (QFIs).

Khalid Al Hussan, CEO of Tadawul said: "This listing represents another significant step in the development of the Saudi capital market. Listing Government debt instruments will deepen the Sukuk and bond markets, which in turn will further boost liquidity in the secondary market and enhance the attractiveness of debt instruments to both investors and issuers."

This important milestone comes following the Capital Market Authority's approval today for listing and trading Government bonds, in alignment with Tadawul's plans to further develop its Sukuk and Bonds market, as well as the government instruments' market in alignment with Vision 2030 and the Ministry of Finance's Debt Management Office (DMO).

The Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) is the sole entity authorized in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to act as the kingdom's securities exchange (the Exchange), listing and trading in securities. With a market capitalization of $466 billion, the Saudi stock market is the 25th largest stock market among 68 members of the World Federation of Exchanges, and is the dominant market in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) comprising 48 percent of total GCC market capitalization and 75 percent of value traded. For more information on Tadawul, please visit http://www.tadawul.com.sa.

