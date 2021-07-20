Tadej Pogačar's outstanding victory at the Tour de France strengthens the recognition of Slovenia as a country of top athletes and a destination for a variety of active experiences

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Top athletes and ambassadors of Slovenian tourism, including cycling aces Tadej Pogačar and Primož Roglič, are making a key contribution towards increasing the attention of the world - including media, sports fans and the consumer - and strengthening Slovenia's reputation as a destination for outstanding active experiences in nature and the great outdoors. To celebrate the latest occasion, the Slovenian Tourism Board (STB) has released a new promotional video starring Pogačar and Roglič.

The second overall consecutive victory of Tadej Pogačar, Matej Mohorič's two stage victories and Primož Roglič's hearty fight at this year's Tour de France have contributed to the extraordinary growth of Slovenia's recognition as a cycling superpower in the world. The STB, which strengthens the recognition of Slovenia as a country of top athletes, a destination for active holidays and a host of major sporting events, also this year carried out an extensive communicational campaign and a number of promotional activities.

The STB has launched a series of videos, including Tour de France's Tadej Pogačar and Primož Roglič. In the video, Primož and Tadej go head-to-head to discover their knowledge of the country and inspire viewers to test their knowledge as well.

On the official Slovenia.info website, a dedicated cycling hub is now live, entitled Why Slovenia is synonymous with the Tour de France?. In addition to the stories of Primož Roglič and Tadej Pogačar, and a number of other cycling content has been added, such as Ten reasons for a cycling adventure in Slovenia.

The following links take you to some of the STB's latest content, highlighting the diverse tourist offering for cycling enthusiasts in Slovenia: The most beautiful biking trails, Juliana Bike – a touring cycling experience in the Julian Alps, Bike Slovenia Green - your sustainable choice of exploring Slovenia by bike, Brezze around Slovenia by e-bike, Get to know the cycling side of Slovenia, My way of exploring Slovenian towns and cities by bicycle, Around Slovenia by bike or on foot, Discover the beauty of Slovenia on foot or by bike, Go underground by bike and kayak, Cycling among vineyards.

