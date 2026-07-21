Tadin Herb and Tea Co. Becomes Part of Grupo Chilero, Bringing Together Three Category-Leading Hispanic Brands

Tadin, the #1 Hispanic Tea Brand, Joins Market Leaders La Fiesta and Chef Merito

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Chilero, parent company of La Fiesta and Chef Merito, announced today that Tadin Herb and Tea, the beloved heritage brand behind the nation's #1 Hispanic tea, is joining the Grupo Chilero family.

Tadin, founded in 1982 in Los Angeles, has grown through a deeply rooted commitment to herbal traditions and botanical remedies, making the brand a trusted staple in Hispanic households nationwide.

"Tadin is an extraordinary brand with a loyal following and market leadership that fits perfectly with our business," said Margaret Crow, Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Chilero. "Each of our brands represents decades of trusted heritage, strong consumer loyalty, and deep roots in Hispanic food culture across the United States. Bringing Tadin together with La Fiesta and Chef Merito helps us achieve our vision to be the leading Hispanic food company in the U.S., uniting three iconic, category-leading brands and expanding our best-in-class direct store delivery (DSD) network nationwide. Our plan is to honor what has made Tadin great while allowing it even more room to grow."

Tadin will continue to operate in its SQF-certified facility in Vernon, CA with the excellent products, personnel, and service that earned its stellar reputation. Moving forward, Tadin will be backed by the full strength of Grupo Chilero's network, helping the brand reach more shelves and more families nationwide.

"Building Tadin over the past four decades has been an honor," said Jose Gonzalez, President of Tadin. "I could not ask for a better home for the brand. Margaret and her team know us, they respect what we have built, and they have what it takes to bring our teas to even more families. Our traditions are in good hands."

By bringing together trusted, category-leading brands, deep roots in the U.S. Hispanic market, and a scalable national DSD network, Grupo Chilero sets the standard for customer partnership, helping retailers grow sales and improve in-store execution in the many markets it serves.

For more information, visit tadin.com, lafiestafoods.com, and chefmerito.com.

ABOUT GRUPO CHILERO

Grupo Chilero is a Southern California–based Hispanic food company and parent of three category-leading brands – La Fiesta, Chef Merito, and Tadin – spanning a large selection of seasonings, marinades, dried chiles, spices, herbs, teas and specialty products in a wide range of package formats, representing decades of trusted heritage and deep roots in Hispanic food culture. La Fiesta is the dominant brand in the bagged Hispanic chile and spice category, while Chef Merito and its Butcher Blends are the "secret ingredient" behind the meat counters and in delicious recipes in thousands of Mexican kitchens, mercados and carnicerias. The company operates a best-in-class DSD network of 150+ routes and distribution centers nationwide, supported by its GFSI-certified operations. Learn more at lafiestafoods.com, chefmerito.com, and tadin.com.

ABOUT TADIN HERB AND TEA CO.

Founded in 1982, Tadin is the #1 Hispanic tea brand in the U.S. and its Chamomile is the best-selling tea in Southern California. Tadin was built on a simple founding idea: to respect and to share the time-honored tradition of using herbs as botanical remedies to promote overall wellbeing. Our extensive line spans teas, herbs, spices, seeds and botanicals - available in tea bags and loose formats, in a variety of sizes perfect for home. Every Tadin product is carefully sourced, formulated and packaged at our SQF- and Organic-certified facility in Vernon, CA. Now part of the Grupo Chilero family, Tadin remains the brand trusted and loved by generations of Hispanic consumers.

SOURCE Grupo Chilero