TAE Life Sciences Announces Scientific Advisory Board to Advance Cancer Research in Boron-Neutron Capture Therapy

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Sept. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TAE Life Sciences , a company pioneering a new cancer treatment platform that addresses limitations in current cancer therapy, today announced the formation of a Scientific Advisory Board to facilitate groundbreaking advancements in the emerging field of accelerator-based boron-neutron capture therapy (BNCT).

The advisory board represents a diverse group of oncology experts from prestigious international cancer centers. Jointly, they will provide valuable clinical and research insights and input to TAE Life Sciences' product strategy and development roadmap, as well as evaluate the clinical application and potential therapeutic benefits of BNCT.

BNCT is unique in its ability to deliver targeted therapy to destroy cancer cells with biological precision and has shown compelling results in treating some of the most challenging cancers, including brain, head and neck tumors and melanomas. BNCT uses the benign boron-10 isotope in a targeting drug that naturally embeds within fast-growing cancer cells, which then receive an intense, highly localized dose of radiation activated by a low-energy neutron beam. The therapy permits the destruction of cancer within the confines of the boron-laden cells while sparing adjacent healthy tissue, usually in just one or two brief treatment sessions.

"This advisory board allows us to enter a dialogue with leaders in their respective fields, addressing areas of development critical to the evolution of this novel cancer-fighting therapy," said Bruce Bauer, TAE Life Sciences CEO. "We are excited to partner with them and advance our clinical and scientific knowledge, and benefit from their support in educating clinicians to the promising benefits BNCT offers."

BNCT marks a significant opportunity within the $1 trillion global oncology market as it presents clear advantages to conventional cancer treatments, including radiation therapy: it has the unique ability to use biophysics to target primary tumors as well as undetected microscopic cancer cells without damaging neighboring healthy tissue; it betters the patient experience by reducing treatment visits by a factor of 10, increasing comfort and reducing potential side effects compared to other treatments; and it improves treatment center care by increasing operational efficiency and allowing for thousands of patient to be treated per year.

"I applaud TAE Life Sciences for bringing together a diverse group of radiation oncologists, radiobiologist and physicists to help guide the development of the next generation of BNCT," said Dr. James Welsh, Professor Radiation Oncology at Loyola University Medical Center and Chief of Radiation at Edward Hines VA Medical Center. "I believe BNCT will provide value for patients that have limited treatment options for refractory and recurrent cancers. Participating in the advisory board with fellow clinicians, scientists, and the TAE Life Sciences team will allow us to maximally address BNCT research opportunities AND ensure successful clinical adoption of this valuable cancer-fighting technology."

Utilizing their state-of-the-art accelerator-based beam technology, TAE Life Sciences is developing a holistic clinical platform for the next generation of BNCT: low energy neutron beams capable of catering to unique clinical treatment protocols with an optimized beam spectrum and precise ability to modulate intensity, coupled with a practical footprint for typical hospital radiation treatment settings.

"For years, BNCT has promised to make a significant impact on cancer treatment, but has been stymied by safe, reliable access to neutron beams and a form-factor that can more practically integrate into existing treatment centers," said Richard Amos, Associate Professor and Research Lead for Clinical Proton Therapy Physics at University College London. "TAE Life Sciences addresses each of these challenges head-on, which is why I look forward to reviewing their technology development and advancing this new opportunity in cancer treatment."

For more information on TAE Life Sciences and its work, please visit taelifesciences.com .

ABOUT TAE LIFE SCIENCES

At TAE Life Sciences, our mission is to advance Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT). Our foundational platform beam technology is derived from decades of development by TAE Technologies, Inc., an innovative leader in fusion energy technology. Leveraging their groundbreaking work for clinical investigation, TAE Life Sciences is developing the next generation of low-energy neutron beams – optimized for BNCT and practical for typical hospital settings. We have assembled a world-class, cross-functional team of clinicians, radiation oncologists, physicists and other researchers to enable us to bring our technology to those who need it most.

The device being developed by TAE Life Sciences is currently for investigational use only and has not been approved for sale or commercial use.

