TAE Life Sciences Appoints Commercial Leadership Team and Announces Distribution Deal with Radiosurgery Global

Committed to Driving the Adoption of Boron Neutron Capture Therapy for Cancer, TAE Life Sciences Bolsters Resources to Expand the Number of Alphabeam Clinical Installations Worldwide

IRVINE, Calif., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TAE Life Sciences , a pioneer in advancing Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT) for cancer treatment, proudly announces the formation of its new commercial leadership team, dedicated to driving the company's expansion across the Americas, APAC (Asia-Pacific) and EMEAI (Europe, Middle East, Africa, and India). With extensive experience and expertise with their respective markets, each member of this team will serve as the general manager for their region. With a focused goal of expanding the company's global footprint, the commercial leadership team is poised to enhance market reach, foster strategic partnerships, and ultimately expand the number of Alphabeam BNCT installations at clinical sites worldwide.

TAE Life Sciences' commercial leadership team members:

Anna Theriault , GM for the Americas, and Global VP of Marketing: A tenured radiation oncology business and marketing executive, Anna brings a wealth of experience in driving adoption in evolving radiation therapy, data, and oncology solutions from previous senior leadership roles at Accuray and Elekta.

A tenured radiation oncology business and marketing executive, Anna brings a wealth of experience in driving adoption in evolving radiation therapy, data, and oncology solutions from previous senior leadership roles at Accuray and Elekta. Michael Sandhu , GM for Europe , the Middle East , Africa , and India : With over 30 years of experience in radiation therapy, Michael founded remediumRT AG and held key roles at Varian Medical Systems. He specializes in emerging market growth and government negotiations.

With over 30 years of experience in radiation therapy, Michael founded remediumRT AG and held key roles at Varian Medical Systems. He specializes in emerging market growth and government negotiations. Peter Stafford , GM for Asia Pacific : With over 15 years of experience in radiation oncology and biopharmaceuticals, Peter has held key technical and business roles at Accuray and Pharmaceutical Product Development, Inc.

In a strategic move to bolster its presence in India, TAE Life Sciences is excited to announce Radiosurgery Global (RSG) as its new distribution partner for the country. RSG excels in providing comprehensive support through a network of skilled consultants, partners, and advisors specializing in sales channels, project management, construction, digital and print marketing, investment advisory, engineering, service, and financing.

"TAE Life Sciences' innovative Alphabeam BNCT system has the potential to revolutionize cancer care with its unparalleled treatment accuracy. We are excited to combine their cutting-edge solutions with our established radiation oncology distribution infrastructure and sales network to advance the field of radiation oncology in India," said Kapil Kalra, Managing Director, Radiosurgery Global.

Working with RSG will help TAE Life Sciences to strategically target both seasoned professionals in radiation oncology as well as the institutions adopting the latest cancer care innovations in India. With RSG's proven expertise and extensive experience, this partnership is set to significantly enhance TAE Life Sciences' reach and growth in a key market.

"At TAE Life Sciences, our mission is to make transformative advancements in cancer treatment accessible worldwide. The appointment of our new commercial leadership team and expansion of our distribution partners are pivotal steps toward realizing this vision," said Rob Hill, CEO, TAE Life Sciences.

For more information about TAE Life Sciences, Alphabeam, and the company's proprietary boronated BNCT drugs, please visit www.taelifesciences.com .

About TAE Life Sciences

TAE Life Sciences is a privately held biotechnology company committed to developing a new biologically targeted radiation therapy based on Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT). TAE Life Sciences is the only company developing the next-generation targeted boron drugs and low-energy accelerator-based neutron system optimized for an in-hospital BNCT program that delivers cancer-killing radiation with cellular-level precision to treat patients with aggressive and refractory cancers. TAE Life Sciences' Alphabeam™ BNCT system and proprietary boronated drugs are still in the investigational stage, and not available commercially. More information about TAE Life Sciences is available at www.taelifesciences.com .

Press Contact:

Michael Farino

New Era Communications

949-346-1984

[email protected]

SOURCE TAE Life Sciences