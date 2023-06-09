TAE Life Sciences Takes Center Stage at PTCOG: Co-Hosting BNCT Symposium and Unveiling Groundbreaking Small Molecule Drug Development for BNCT

PTCOG attendees will learn the latest news about TAE Life Sciences' accelerator based Alphabeam BNCT machine, new targeted drugs, and clinical studies

MADRID and IRVINE, Calif., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TAE Life Sciences, a pioneering company in the field of cancer treatment, announces its participation in the 61st annual Particle Therapy Co-Operative Group (PTCOG) conference in Madrid, Spain. The event, held from June 10 – 16, 2023, will bring together leading experts, researchers, and organizations dedicated to advancing particle therapy in cancer treatment. TAE Life Sciences will be actively engaged in the conference, sharing scientific breakthroughs via oral and poster presentations, as well as co-hosting a symposium on Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT).

The co-hosted symposium, titled "The Current Status and Future of Accelerator-based BNCT – Advancement in hospital Neutron Sources and New Targeted Boron Drugs," takes place the evening of June 13 at 18:30. During this presentation, Dr. Chad Lee, Director of Clinical Development at TAE Life Sciences will shed light on the company's latest Alphabeam™ BNCT system and drug developments, as well as update attendees on treatment models for difficult-to-treat cancers, like head and neck, melanoma, glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), lung, and breast.

Kendall Morrison, Chief Science Officer at TAE Life Sciences, will deliver a compelling presentation entitled, "Development of Novel Targeted Boronated Small Molecule Drugs for BNCT and comparison with BPA in Neutron Irradiation Experiments," during the BNCT Biology session on June 15 at 10:30. Morrison will discuss the breakthrough work conducted by TAE Life Sciences in developing targeted boronated small molecule drugs as alternatives to 4-boronophenylalanine (BPA). These new drugs aim to overcome limitations associated with BPA and BNCT. Morrison's presentation will also explore the correlation between boron concentrations in tumors and the expression of the LAT-1 transporter.

"Our extensive research has found these novel small molecule compounds to exhibit remarkable solubility, cellular uptake, and retention, while also offering potential improvements in boron concentration within a tumor," said Morrison. "These new compounds can deliver 2-3 times more boron across multiple cell lines and tumor models compared to BPA, potentially making BNCT more effective than ever imagined. We're excited to share our early results at PTCOG 61."

TAE Life Sciences will also have a poster presentation at PTCOG showcasing the technical details of its tandem-architecture neutron beam system for BNCT cancer treatment.

Bruce Bauer, CEO at TAE Life Sciences, expressed his enthusiasm about the future of BNCT, stating, "Our accelerator based Alphabeam technology for BNCT is now in active feasibility studies in Asia and closer than ever to reaching clinical trials in Europe and the Americas. We're excited to share our progress towards realizing the potential of our groundbreaking Alphabeam system and boron delivery drug technologies with doctors and scientists who share our passion."

TAE Life Sciences invites conference attendees and media representatives to attend Tuesday evening's symposium to learn more about the latest BNCT device and drug innovations and breakthroughs. Food and beverages will be served.

About BNCT

BNCT is a combination treatment based on the reaction that occurs when a non-toxic compound containing boron-10 is irradiated with a low-energy neutron beam. BNCT differs radically from other radiation therapy and shows promise in becoming the next-generation cancer treatment. Research has shown BNCT has the capability of killing cancer cells that are resistant to traditional radiation therapy with limited harm to healthy tissue. Current advances in both neutron radiation technology and medicinal boron drug targeting are enabling BNCT's potential to improve patient care while also improving treatment economics. To date, approximately 2,000 patients have been treated with BNCT at research sites worldwide.

About TAE Life Sciences

TAE Life Sciences is a privately held biotechnology company committed to developing a new biologically targeted radiation therapy based on Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT). TLS is developing the next generation targeted boron drugs and low-energy accelerator-based neutron source – optimized for an in-hospital BNCT program that can one day treat patients with the most aggressive and recurrent cancers. We have assembled a world-class, cross-functional team of clinicians, radiation oncologists, physicists, and other researchers to enable us to bring our technology to cancer patients who need it most. TLS's target drugs and neutron radiation system are currently in development and have not been approved for sale. More information about TAE Life Sciences is available at www.taelifesciences.com.

