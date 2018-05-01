TAE Technologies Named Energy Manager Today 75 Honoree

As part of the Energy Manager Today Product and Project Awards, EMT75 recognizes excellence in products/services and projects that provide companies with environmental, sustainability and energy management benefits. Honorees are chosen after many months of nominations, curations and research carried out by advisers and industry insiders. Winners of the award will be showcased at a live event during the Environmental Leader 2018 Conference in Denver, CO on May 15.

"We are honored to be recognized by Energy Manager Today and its panel of experts. With each new milestone and advancement TAE Technologies achieves, our science is greeted with confirmation and encouragement from industry leaders and change agents eager to help us address the growing global energy demand in new and disruptive ways," said TAE Technologies CEO, Steven Specker. "As we continue developing the world's first commercial fusion generator, we are confident that the additional technologies we have developed in pursuit of fusion have similar transformative capabilities in other sectors."

Most recently, the company launched a new subsidiary TAE Life Sciences, which leverages TAE Technologies' proprietary accelerator-based neutron beam technology for Boron Neutron Capture Therapy. BNCT is a targeted cancer therapy that can bring promising treatment potential for head and neck, glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and other cancers that are difficult or impossible to treat with traditional methods. Future opportunities for commercializing TAE Technologies' innovations include power management and transportation.

Earlier this year, TAE Technologies won a 2018 U.S. Department of Energy INCITE Award and was named a 2018 Global Cleantech 100 Innovator. TAE Technologies' unique pathway to fusion combines plasma physics with accelerator physics, and uses clean, safe hydrogen-boron as fuel. The company's current plasma generator is a fifth-generation device affectionately called Norman in honor of late TAE Technologies co-founder Dr. Norman Rostoker, Norman recently broke a company record in performance levels and brings TAE Technologies one step closer to making commercial fusion power a reality. The revolutionary beam technology at the core of Norman is a product of significant research and development, which TAE Technologies has led over the last two decades.

For more information on TAE Technologies and the benefits of fusion energy, visit tae.com.

ABOUT TAE TECHNOLOGIES

TAE Technologies is leveraging proprietary science and engineering to tackle the world's biggest challenges. Our core mission is to create a new source of clean energy – one that's powered by nature's own processes and produces no harmful byproducts. It's what we call Friendly Fusion. Our groundbreaking work has resulted in industry-wide advances in accelerator and plasma physics, and acted as a catalyst for adjacent innovations in healthcare, transportation and power management. With 20 years of focused research, TAE Technologies is on a purposeful path to commercial fusion energy and pioneering sustainable solutions for a better tomorrow.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tae-technologies-named-energy-manager-today-75-honoree-300637757.html

SOURCE TAE Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

https://tae.com

