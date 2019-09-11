Tae-Yoon Kim Obtains $1,500,000 Settlement Agreement for Motorcycle Accident Victim

The accident occurred at approximately 4:15 PM on April 26th, 2019 when the client had his motorcycle struck by another vehicle while traveling eastbound on Interstate 210 (Foothill Freeway) in Los Angeles County, California. Following the collision, the motorcyclist was rushed by ambulance to Pomona Valley Medical Center.

Numerous diagnostic procedures revealed significant facial fractures, a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), and serious damage to the client's right knee and right optic nerve. Screws, plates, and other hardware were required to surgically repair the injuries, with multiple facial surgeries in the future likely.

In addition, the injured motorcyclist will require future TBI assessments, ophthalmological assessments, scar revisions, and ongoing psychiatric and sociopsychological care. With the new settlement agreement—a full recovery of the insurance policy limit—this deserving client can confidently move forward with their continuing medical treatment.

Determined to stand up for those without a voice, Tae-Yoon Kim, Esq. serves as an integral member of Wilshire Law Firm's pre-litigation team. With nearly two decades of legal experience, Mr. Kim's record of proven success includes multiple recoveries in excess of $1,000,000 each.

About Wilshire Law Firm

Founded in 2007 by Bobby Saadian, Esq., Wilshire Law Firm is an award-winning personal injury, employment law, and class action law firm. To date, our team of over 100 legal professionals has recovered more than $400,000,000 for the Wilshire Law Firm client family, providing exceptional service every step of the way.

To find out more, visit Wilshire Law Firm: https://www.WilshireLawFirm.com

