Tae-Yoon Kim Secures $1,000,000 Wrongful Death Settlement

The victim, a 21-year-old Visalia man, was riding a motorcycle west on Highway 216 near Cutler Park when he collided with a pickup truck at the Avenue 309 intersection. Ejected from his bike by the crash, the victim suffered major injuries before dying en route to Kaweah Delta Medical Center.

The driver of the pickup—a female employee for a local manufacturing company—was attempting to turn left and head eastbound on Highway 216 when she failed to yield the right-of-way to the victim, resulting in the fatal collision.

Reached in conjunction with Wilshire Law Firm Founding President and Managing Attorney Bobby Saadian, Esq., the new settlement agreement represents the insurance policy limit and a full recovery for our deserving clients.

"[Our client's] family has been robbed of his presence at children's birthdays, dance recitals, school graduations," said Kim. "It means everything that we were able to hold the appropriate individuals and organizations accountable and deliver justice where it was so desperately needed."

Determined to stand up for those without a voice, Tae-Yoon Kim, Esq. serves as an integral member of Wilshire Law Firm's pre-litigation team. With nearly two decades of legal experience, Mr. Kim's record of proven success includes multiple recoveries in excess of $1,000,000 each.

About Wilshire Law Firm

Founded in 2007 by Bobby Saadian, Esq., Wilshire Law Firm is an award-winning personal injury, employment law, and class action law firm. To date, our team of over 100 legal professionals has recovered more than $380,000,000 for our client family, providing exceptional service every step of the way.

