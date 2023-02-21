TAED market size to increase by USD 93.19 million from 2022 to 2027: APAC to account for 33% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The TAED Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 93.19 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 3.84%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 469.60 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global TAED Market 2023-2027

Regional analysis

By region, the TAED market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will account for 33% of market growth during the forecast period. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to vendors is Europe. TAED (tetraacetylethylenediamine) is a bleaching activator used in detergents and additives. Europe is a major emerging region for laundry detergent pods, driving their demand growth globally. Demand for laundry detergent pods is rising in the region due to their ease-of-storage and superior water solubility. Furthermore, the growth of online distribution channels is fueling the demand for detergent in Europe. Buy the report

Company profiles

The TAED market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Acuro Organics Ltd. - The company offers TAED chemicals for heavy-duty powder detergents, bleach boosters, and soaking agents. Through its unified segment, the company also offers antiscalants, activated carbon, polyelectrolyte, silver hydrogen peroxide, hydrogel, biocides, and disinfectants.

The company offers TAED chemicals for heavy-duty powder detergents, bleach boosters, and soaking agents. Through its unified segment, the company also offers antiscalants, activated carbon, polyelectrolyte, silver hydrogen peroxide, hydrogel, biocides, and disinfectants. Ecostore Co. Ltd. - The company offers TAED products such as ultra-sensitive laundry soaker and dishwasher tablets as its key offerings.

The company offers TAED products such as ultra-sensitive laundry soaker and dishwasher tablets as its key offerings. Haihang Industry Co. Ltd. - The company's key offering includes TAED chemicals for textile bleaching. Through its unified segment, the company offers a wide range of products under categories such as Catalysts & Chemical Auxillary Agents, Additive, Cosmetic Raw Materials, Daily Chemicals, Flavors and fragrances, etc.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as rapid demand for laundry services, growth in the hospitality sector, and the rising use of TAED for the sterilization of medical devices. However, high price wars of detergent might hamper the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market segmentation

Based on product, the market is segmented into chlorine bleach and oxygen bleach. The chlorine bleach segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

Based on geography, the market is classified as Europe , APAC, North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa .

Related reports:

The isopropylamine market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.96% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 110.91 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (agriculture, pharmaceuticals, rubber and plastics, paints and coatings, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The polybutylene terephthalate market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 659.75 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (electrical and electronics, automotive, household appliances, and extrusion products), type (industrial grade and commercial grade), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this TAED market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the TAED market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the TAED market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across Europe , APAC, North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of TAED market vendors

TAED Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 140 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 93.19 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.6 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acuro Organics Ltd., Ecostore Co. Ltd., Haihang Industry Co. Ltd., Muby Chemicals, Redox Ltd., Shandong Chuangying Chemical Co. Ltd., Shanghai Deborn Co. Ltd., The Lubrizol Corp., WeylChem International GmbH, and Zhejiang Jinke Household Chemical Materials Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global TAED market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global TAED market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Chlorine bleach - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Chlorine bleach - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Chlorine bleach - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Chlorine bleach - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Chlorine bleach - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Oxygen bleach - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Oxygen bleach - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Oxygen bleach - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Oxygen bleach - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Oxygen bleach - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Detergent - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Detergent - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Detergent - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Detergent - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Detergent - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Bleaching agent - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Bleaching agent - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Bleaching agent - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Bleaching agent - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Bleaching agent - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Cleaning agent - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Cleaning agent - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Cleaning agent - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Cleaning agent - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Cleaning agent - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Acuro Organics Ltd.

Exhibit 112: Acuro Organics Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Acuro Organics Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Acuro Organics Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Ecostore Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 115: Ecostore Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Ecostore Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Ecostore Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Haihang Industry Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 118: Haihang Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Haihang Industry Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Haihang Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Muby Chemicals

Exhibit 121: Muby Chemicals - Overview



Exhibit 122: Muby Chemicals - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Muby Chemicals - Key offerings

12.7 Redox Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Redox Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Redox Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Redox Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Shandong Chuangying Chemical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 127: Shandong Chuangying Chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Shandong Chuangying Chemical Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Shandong Chuangying Chemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Shanghai Deborn Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 130: Shanghai Deborn Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Shanghai Deborn Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Shanghai Deborn Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 The Lubrizol Corp.

Exhibit 133: The Lubrizol Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 134: The Lubrizol Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: The Lubrizol Corp. - Key offerings

12.11 WeylChem International GmbH

Exhibit 136: WeylChem International GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 137: WeylChem International GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: WeylChem International GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 139: WeylChem International GmbH - Key offerings

12.12 Zhejiang Jinke Household Chemical Materials Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 140: Zhejiang Jinke Household Chemical Materials Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Zhejiang Jinke Household Chemical Materials Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Zhejiang Jinke Household Chemical Materials Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 143: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 144: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 145: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 146: Research methodology



Exhibit 147: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 148: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 149: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio