TAFER Hotels & Resorts and The Villa Group Announce Initiative to Support Hurricane Otis Relief Efforts in Acapulco

Leading Mexico Hospitality Companies Unite to Aid and Match Donations for Hurricane Otis Disaster Recovery

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Mexico hospitality companies TAFER Hotels & Resorts and The Villa Group Beach Resorts & Spas , have partnered with nonprofit The Eagle Wings Foundation , to launch a heartfelt donation campaign to provide essential support to the residents of Acapulco, Mexico in the wake of the recent devastation caused by Hurricane Otis. In addition, both TAFER and The Villa Group have generously committed to matching all public donations made until over the next fifty days.

Leading Mexico hospitality companies TAFER Hotels & Resorts and The Villa Group Beach Resorts & Spas launch a heartfelt donation campaign to provide essential support to the residents of Acapulco, Mexico in the wake of the recent devastation caused by Hurricane Otis. Partnering with nonprofit The Eagle Wings Foundation, both TAFER and The Villa Group have generously committed to matching all public donations made until over the next fifty days.

Sasa Milojevic, Chief Operating Officer of TAFER Hotels & Resorts and The Villa Group Beach Resorts & Spas, expressed his dedication to the cause stating, "We are deeply moved by the devastation brought by Hurricane Otis in Acapulco. By uniting our resources and working in collaboration with The Eagle Wings Foundation, we aspire to make a significant impact on the lives of those affected. Our commitment to match every dollar donated signifies our unwavering support for our fellow communities and the nation to which we are proud to be a part of."

On October 25, Hurricane Otis rapidly intensified from a tropical storm to a catastrophic category five hurricane – marking the strongest hurricane on record to make landfall on the Pacific Coast of Mexico. It wreaked havoc on the beloved tourist destination of Acapulco, causing widespread damage to the homes, streets, hotels, and infrastructure of a community comprising nearly 900,000 residents. In response to this crisis, TAFER Hotels & Resorts and The Villa Group have forged an initiative to benefit The Eagle Wings Foundation - a renowned non-profit organization known for its dedicated work in disaster relief and community development - to provide much-needed relief to the people and community of Acapulco. The two Mexico-based organizations are also encouraging individuals and organizations worldwide to support the cause through a dollar-for-dollar matching program that will remain in effect for donations received from now until December 20, 2023.

Every contribution to the Acapulco community will be met with a matched donation by TAFER Hotels & Resorts and The Villa Group and can be made through GoFundMe to benefit The Eagle Wings Foundation, HERE .

ABOUT TAFER HOTELS & RESORTS

TAFER is a forward-thinking leisure and hospitality company with a diverse, ever-growing collection of award-winning hotels, resorts and boutique villas, including iconic names like Garza Blanca Preserve Resort & Spa Puerto Vallarta, Hotel Mousai Puerto Vallarta, Garza Blanca Resort & Spa Cancun, Villa del Palmar Cancun, Sierra Lago Resort & Spa, among others. With a legacy intertwined with The Villa Group Beach Resorts & Spas' 39 years of success, TAFER continues to merge excellence, creativity and quality to curate extraordinary vacation experiences, whether for a day, a week or a lifetime. Constantly seeking to reﬂect the artistry that lies at the heart of the leisure industry, TAFER spans all dimensions of hospitality, from architectural design, resort management, and timeshare offerings to marketing, concept design, and seamless travel services. Discover the world of TAFER Hotels & Resorts at www.taferresorts.com

ABOUT THE VILLA GROUP BEACH RESORTS & SPAS

The Villa Group is a leading luxury resort collection with an exceptional portfolio of beachfront properties in Mexico. With a commitment to providing extraordinary experiences and unparalleled service, The Villa Group resorts offer guests a wide range of amenities, world-class dining options, and breathtaking ocean views. From the pristine shores of Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit to the captivating landscapes of Los Cabos, The Villa Group invites guests to discover the ultimate vacation experiences at https://villagroupresorts.com/

Media Contact

Blake Willahan

J. Wade Public Relations

[email protected]

415-325-5519

SOURCE TAFER Hotels & Resorts; The Villa Group Resorts