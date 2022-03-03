Tafi and Champion® Athleticwear Partner to Release Exclusive NFT Collection

SALT LAKE CITY and VANCOUVER, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tafi, a leader in 3D avatar content and developer of the Daz 3D character system, and Champion® Athleticwear, makers of authentic apparel since 1919, today announced a partnership to bring an exclusive collection of 888 Champion apparel and accessory Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) to holders of Tafi's Non-Fungible People (NFP) NFTs.

Champion's airdrop, when revealed by the NFT holder, will become part of the NFP avatar, ready to be proudly displayed. Upon reveal, Champion branded apparel and accessory items will be shared. Each Champion NFT was airdropped to the randomly selected NFP holders at no cost to them to enhance their avatar.

"At Tafi, we are continually striving to push the boundaries of what is possible with NFTs, and our latest partnership with Champion is another great achievement," said Preston Woo, Chief Strategy Officer at Tafi. "NFP holders who received Champion airdrops will not only collect iconic Champion products for their NFP avatars, but will also own an exclusive piece of digital fashion and personalization. We couldn't have reached this moment without Champion's dedication to innovation and leadership in digital fashion."

NFP, a groundbreaking NFT collection developed by Tafi, features 8,888 unique female and non-binary PFP avatars, artistically rendered in a hyper-real style. Each NFP holder receives a 3D model of their avatar, which will have the potential to be used across multiple digital environments including video conferencing, gaming, animation, VR/AR and are fully rigged for motion capture.

"We are excited to bring this NFT apparel and accessory collection to Tafi's NFP avatar holders," said Jonathan Ram, President of Global Activewear at Champion Athleticwear. "Champion is known for giving consumers the confidence to express themselves, and we're proud to extend this to digital fashion innovation. This is another way that Champion gives consumers the confidence to express themselves. Our partnership with Tafi builds on our leadership position in digital innovation in apparel."

This is the second NFT collaboration between Tafi and Champion. In March 2021, both companies launched the Champion 2021 Spring Collection for Non-Fungible Tokens and Samsung Galaxy's AR Emoji. The collaboration enabled customers to own digital pieces of Champion's iconic collection in one of the earliest examples of a fashion brand moving their products into NFTs and the metaverse.

About Tafi

Founded in 2019, Tafi's mission is to make personalized avatars and branded digital content available to anyone and everyone who wants to level up their digital personality. Tafi's best-in-class avatar solutions are portable across platforms including mobile, gaming, XR, social media, messaging, and video communications. Tafi is also the developer of Daz 3D, a massive 3D marketplace and free software suite with content that can go anywhere. Tafi's investors include Benchmark Capital, Columbia Capital, and Ponte Partners. Learn more at www.MakeTafi.com .

About Champion®

Since 1919, Champion Athleticwear has offered a full line of innovative athletic apparel for men and women including activewear, sweats, tees, sports bras, team uniforms, footwear and accessories. Champion uses innovative design and state-of-the-art product testing to ensure uncompromised quality and innovative apparel for its consumers. Champion Athleticwear can be purchased at department stores, sporting goods, specialty retailers, and at Champion.com. For more information, please contact us at 1-800-315-0563 or at Facebook.com/Champion, follow us on Twitter @Championusa or on Instagram @Champion. Champion is a brand of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI).

