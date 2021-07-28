Tafi Partners in Coca-Cola's First-Ever NFT Collectibles In Support of International Friendship Day

SALT LAKE CITY, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tafi announced today that it has partnered with Coca-Cola® by designing virtual wearables for Coca-Cola's first-ever non-fungible token (NFT) collectibles offering in the "metaverse" to celebrate International Friendship Day on July 30th, Coca-Cola will be auctioning an NFT loot box on OpenSea, that contains Tafi-designed digital apparel that can be worn forever in the virtual world of Decentraland.

Tafi, a leading designer of avatars and digital wearables, is a digital strategy and development partner with Coca-Cola. Tafi worked alongside Coca-Cola to produce the NFTs, as well as Virtue, the agency by Vice, who developed the initial concept. Details of Tafi's involvement in Coca-Cola's NFT lootbox can be found at https://maketafi.com/coca-cola-nft.

"Coca-Cola is one of the most collectible brands in the world, sharing its rich heritage with consumers through simple moments of joy for decades," said Selman Careaga, president, Global Coca-Cola Trademark. "We are excited to share our first NFTs with the metaverse where new friendships are being forged in new ways in new worlds, in celebration of International Friendship Day and in support of our longstanding friend and partner, Special Olympics. Each NFT was created to celebrate elements that are core to the Coca-Cola brand reinterpreted for a virtual world in new and exciting ways."

Coca-Cola collaborated with designers at Tafi on all the NFTs including the branded wearable apparel. Auction-goers can bid on the Coca-Cola Friendship Box, a reimagined version of Coca-Cola's highly collectible vending machine, itself an NFT, and once opened there will be three one-of-a-kind digital assets to own:

A custom Coca-Cola Bubble Jacket Wearable – a futuristic jacket – is illuminated with effervescent fizz, purposely designed with subtle nods to Coke's nostalgic delivery uniforms. It also will include an unlockable version that can be worn in the Decentraland 3D virtual reality platform. Inspired by metaverse trends and utility, the jacket features the Coca-Cola color palette, fusing the metallic red of the aluminum can and caramel brown of the delicious drink.

– a futuristic jacket – is illuminated with effervescent fizz, purposely designed with subtle nods to Coke's nostalgic delivery uniforms. It also will include an unlockable version that can be worn in the Decentraland 3D virtual reality platform. Inspired by metaverse trends and utility, the jacket features the Coca-Cola color palette, fusing the metallic red of the aluminum can and caramel brown of the delicious drink. The Sound Visualizer captures the experience of sharing a Coca-Cola using instantly recognizable audio cues: the pop of a bottle opening, the sound of a beverage being poured over ice, the unmistakable fizz and that first refreshing taste.

captures the experience of sharing a Coca-Cola using instantly recognizable audio cues: the pop of a bottle opening, the sound of a beverage being poured over ice, the unmistakable fizz and that first refreshing taste. The Friendship Card reimagines the design of Coca-Cola's famous friendship-inspired trading cards from the 1940s for the digital world. The cards bear the "Symbol of Friendship" moniker.

In the spirit of loot boxes, additional unique and valuable surprises will be unveiled exclusively to the auction's winning bidder when digitally opened.

"As digital artists ourselves, we recognize that the Coca-Cola brand and its enduring values have inspired innovators and artists across three different centuries. It's a thrill to partner with people who are filled with such creative energy and care about building fans in the metaverse," said Ty Duperron, Chief Operating Officer of Tafi. "This is truly history-in-the making and it is our hope that this inaugural collection of Coca-Cola NFTs will delight and inspire fans and collectors for centuries to come."

Beginning July 30th at 12:01am UTC and ending on August 2nd at 8:00pm UTC, the Coca-Cola NFT lootbox auction will take place over a 92-hour period on OpenSea, the global online peer-to-peer marketplace for NFTs. To learn more about the auction, visit https://maketafi.com/coca-cola-nft.

About Tafi

Founded in 2019, Tafi's mission is to make personalized avatars and branded digital content available to anyone to everyone who wants to level-up their digital personality. Partnering with mobile phone platforms and software applications, Tafi puts its world-class avatar content engine at your fingertips. Learn more at MakeTafi.com .

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company's purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We're constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About OpenSea:

OpenSea is the first and largest marketplace for user-owned digital goods, which include collectibles, gaming items, domain names, digital art, and other assets backed by a blockchain. For more information, visit https://opensea.io.

