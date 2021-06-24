Tafi Partners with Coca-Cola® To Bring 1971 Unity Collection Apparel to Samsung AR Emoji

SALT LAKE CITY, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tafi and Coca-Cola have partnered to bring the uplifting message of Coca-Cola's landmark 1971 "Hilltop" TV ad to a new generation, thanks to Tafi's advanced augmented reality (AR) avatar technology. Launching on July 1, Samsung Galaxy users can accessorize their Samsung AR Emoji characters with virtual apparel inspired by Coca-Cola's 1971 Unity Collection, which was created to celebrate the commercial's timeless themes of harmony and peace.

Tafi's Unity Collection digital content options include t-shirts, tank tops, sweatsuits, sweatpants, sweatshirts, and more. Avatars can be captured in static images and moving GIFs to allow Samsung Galaxy users to reflect the mood of friendship fostered in the famous Coke® commercial. The memorable spot featured a diverse group of young people gathered on an Italian hilltop and singing lyrics that began, "I'd like to teach the world to sing, in perfect harmony."

"Tafi is proud to help mark the fiftieth anniversary of Coca-Cola's Hilltop commercial by bringing the 1971 Unity Collection to the avatar and digital space," stated Matt Wilburn, president of Tafi. "People all over the world have struggled over the past year. We're all ready for a bit of fun, playfulness and optimism, which is what these premium branded apparel items are all about."

Since October 2020, Tafi has worked with Samsung to bring custom avatars, outfits, and accessories to Samsung mobile device users. Samsung's camera-based AR environment allows users to animate their avatars to mimic facial expressions, move and even dance across real-world surfaces. Through Tafi's AR Emoji technology, Samsung smartphone users can now style their avatars with 1971 Unity Collection fashion.

"Tafi and Samsung are helping Coca-Cola combine tradition and innovation by giving people an exciting new way to connect—or reconnect—with the original messages of peace, love and harmony showcased in Coke's iconic Hilltop TV commercial," said Karen Schohan, Senior Licensing Manager, The Coca-Cola Company. "We hope consumers will enjoy dressing their virtual personas with the creative fashions in the 1971 Unity Collection."

Samsung Galaxy smartphone users can access Coca-Cola's 1971 Unity Collection fashions from Tafi AR Emoji via a link in their mobile device's camera, or through the Samsung Galaxy Store's AR Emoji marketplace. To check out the collection, visit: https://maketafi.com/samsung/shop/coca-cola.

