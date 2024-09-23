Taft Announces Expansion Into the Mountain West With Sherman & Howard Merger

DENVER, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taft expands into the Mountain West region by combining with Denver's oldest and third-largest law firm, Sherman & Howard L.L.C., a prominent firm founded in 1892. With the addition of Sherman & Howard's approximately 125 attorneys, Taft will have more than 1,000 attorneys, spanning from Washington, D.C. to the Mountain West region. The merger is effective Jan. 1, 2025.

As each firm looked to expand its services for clients, leadership at both firms quickly realized the synergies between them. In addition to each firm having a more than 130-year history of growth and success in their respective regions, the firms shared many other commonalities.

"From the inception of the firm in 1892, we have helped shape the businesses and cities where we work and live. When we began discussions with Taft, we were immediately drawn to their collaborative, value-driven approach, and the success they have achieved by merging with firms that have a strong, local presence like we do," said Sherman & Howard CEO Stefan Stein. "The alignment of our client-focused, people-first cultures, and the commitments to our respective communities, made this an easy decision."

"While working with the same attorneys and staff with whom they have long-standing relationships, our clients can now leverage a deeper bench and expanded service offerings both regionally and nationally," Stein added. "We're looking forward to starting this new chapter in our history by combining with Taft, a future-focused firm like ours."

All eight of Sherman & Howard's offices will join Taft's nine primary markets, increasing the number of states with Taft offices to 10, plus Washington, D.C. In addition to expanding locations and strengthening client service through the merger, Sherman & Howard will become an integral part of Taft's firmwide leadership structure, which gives great deference and decision-making autonomy to local market leadership, while maintaining a cohesive "One Taft" delivery model. This non-headquarter approach and Taft's one-firm mindset fosters local market and community commitments, while ensuring innovation, collaboration, and consistent, high-level quality services throughout the firm.

"We welcome the respected and talented group of attorneys and staff from Sherman & Howard to our team," said Taft Chairman and Managing Partner Robert J. Hicks. "They have an outstanding reputation and client base. With our shared commitment to our clients and communities, and our shared values of exceptional client service, teamwork, and inclusion and diversity, we are looking forward to the tremendous opportunities this merger brings our respective clients and firms."

Taft has completed six mergers to expand its footprint in the past 16 years, including Jaffe Raitt Heuer & Weiss (Detroit), Briggs & Morgan (Minneapolis), Shefsky & Froelich (Chicago), Chester Willcox & Saxbe (Columbus), Kahn Kleinman (Cleveland), and Sommer Barnard (Indianapolis). In 2022, Am Law 100 recognized Taft as the nation's fastest-growing law firm.

Through significant organic growth and strategic mergers in expansion markets, Taft's revenues have grown to more than 400% of what they were at the beginning of 2017, while its lawyer headcount is approximately 275% of what it was at such time. Growth beyond the Midwest has been part of Taft's strategic vision for several years, beginning with its expansion to Washington, D.C. in 2021.

With the addition of Sherman & Howard, Taft's projected 2024 combined revenues are $810 million, and its projected 2025 revenues are $875 million. Taft presently is ranked number 83 on the Am Law 100 list, but based on its growth in revenues, its ranking will move up substantially following the merger.

Such growth has enabled Taft to invest significantly in modernization initiatives, including its focus on innovation, talent acquisition, and diversity, equity, and inclusion. The firm has earned the prestigious Mansfield Rule Certification 6.0 Plus status.

Sherman & Howard completed four mergers and expanded its footprint in the past 17 years. Those mergers included Cage Williams; Netzorg, McKeever, Koclanes & Bernhardt (Denver); Mohr, Hackett, Pederson, Blakley & Randolph P.C. (Phoenix); and Krabacher & Sanders P.C. (Aspen), creating two new office locations with an expansion in Arizona.

About Sherman & Howard

Sherman & Howard L.L.C. is a full-service law firm with offices in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. Our attorneys provide high-quality legal and business solutions to a broad range of clients, including private, public, and government entities. We have extensive experience in aerospace and government contracting, infrastructure and construction, financial services, natural resources, telecommunications, technology, manufacturing, consumer products and retail, and nonprofit entities. Learn more at Shermanhoward.com.

About Taft

As a modern law firm with a non-headquarter operating model, Taft is fully committed to delivering the highest level of service to today's organizations and individuals. The legal performance of Taft attorneys is recognized nationally, with inclusion in the Am Law 100, Chambers USA, U.S. News Media Group Best Law Firms, Best Lawyers®, Super Lawyers, and more. Learn more at Taftlaw.com.

