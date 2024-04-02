TAFT Launches 'TAFT for Her' - Best-Selling, Bold Styles, Now Made for Her

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an exciting venture into women's fashion, TAFT, renowned for its bold and distinctive men's footwear, proudly announces the launch of 'TAFT for Her,' its first-ever women's collection. This groundbreaking expansion marks a new era for TAFT as the brand broadens its horizons to encompass a more inclusive narrative of style and self-expression. With 'TAFT for Her,' the brand transfers its unique design ethos to the realm of women's fashion, marrying the audacity and distinctiveness of the bestsellers within its men's line with a fresh, feminine perspective. TAFT is about boots, shoes, and people—everyone. This move is not just a diversification of products, but a celebration of individuality across all genders, illustrating TAFT's commitment to innovation and inclusivity in fashion.

"Expanding TAFT into a women's collection has always been something on our radar," said Jordan Hancock, Director of Design and Development at TAFT. "For years there have been numerous comments, DM's, and emails asking us to make women's products. We have always been passionate about helping people be confident, be unique, and be bold in their distinctive ways. We want people who wear our shoes to feel good--not just about the quality of our product and the design, but about themselves and the value that they bring to everything they do."

With a longstanding vision of inspiring bold self-expression and cultural change, 'TAFT for Her,' is a vivid embodiment of this ethos. The collection is a celebration of this spirit, offering the same commitment to unique design and quality that has defined the brand. By extending its offerings to include women's styles, TAFT is not just selling shoes; it's curating a movement of empowerment through fashion.

In a creative reinterpretation, the collection transforms TAFT's iconic men's boots, shoes, and loafers into sophisticated options for women. The line includes the Jill Boot, a sleek and versatile interpretation of the men's Jack boot, and the Roma Boot, echoing the rugged elegance of the men's Rome Boot. The Freya Boot, evolved from the more rugged, Blake stitched Viking Boot, offers a commanding silhouette, while the Flora Loafer, mirroring its male counterpart, balances comfort with high fashion. Additional styles like Helen Boot, Becca Shoe, and Lucia Shoe, each inspired by popular men's designs, enrich this versatile collection. These offerings are not just footwear; they represent a fusion of TAFT's classic designs with an innovative, female-focused fashion narrative.

Hancock notes "We sampled and tested a lot of fun, unique styles that may be coming in the future, but for this first collection, we focused on what we do best and adapted our core TAFT styles in a way that we hope will resonate with our customers."

Handcrafted in Europe, each piece in 'TAFT for Her' is more than just footwear; it's a testament to the highest quality craftsmanship. The leathers used are full-grain for ultimate comfort and durability and by employing Blake-stitched construction, TAFT's shoes are designed for longevity and added flexibility, ensuring they are built to last. With extra light commando lug soles, each shoe is a narrative of the wearer's journey, encapsulating the essence of the TAFT brand — where every stitch tells a story of commitment to individuality and the pursuit of excellence.

"We hope that those who have been following us and asking for women's footwear all these years will be excited and feel that yes!—we finally made a women's collection! The women's footwear market is so full of poorly made shoes enabled by quick-cycle fashion trends. We want to offer footwear that is made to high-quality standards and is made to be worn and look better for it. Our shoes stand out from the crowd and get you compliments wherever your feet take you. And wherever your feet do go, our shoes will help you be your most confident and best self," said Hancock.

"TAFT for Her' is a testament to the brand's values in action, as it continues to champion uniqueness and build a supportive community. The debut range of women's styles, including the Jill Boot, Roma Boot, Freya Boot, Flora Loafer and more, will be available in sizes 5-12 to ensure that every woman can find her perfect fit. With prices ranging from $255 to $295, these timeless pieces are designed to be accessible without compromising on quality. Starting from April 2, 2024, the collection will be available for purchase on our website and at select retail partners. We invite women to experience the world of TAFT and discover the perfect pair in their own size.

About TAFT

TAFT is a direct-to-consumer footwear brand specializing in unique, bold shoe designs. Founded in 2014, TAFT shoes are by global artisans with textiles ranging from Portuguese wool, to woven Jacquards, to Charles F. Stead leather. TAFT prides itself on having an inclusive vibe among its customer base, consistently delivering exciting new styles.

