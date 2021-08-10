Taft Law School Recognized with Harvard & Stanford Universities in Providing an Acceptable ROI to Graduates

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When analyzing the Debt-to-Income Ratio of Juris Doctor (law programs) the Wall Street Journal suggests that Taft Law School provides a top tier return. Only eight law schools in the country provide a similar return on investment including, Columbia, Harvard, Stanford, and Northwestern Universities. The analysis acknowledges that only Taft Law School and the University of Connecticut program have medium loan balances of under $100,000 and the Taft Law School program is the only 100% online program included on the list of recognized programs.

The Wall Street Journal authors note that "lured by the aura of degrees from top-flight institutions, many master's students at universities across the U.S. took on debt beyond what their pay would support, the Journal analysis of federal data on borrowers found." ('Financially Hobbled for Life': The Elite Master's Degrees That Don't Pay Off)

The Wall Street Journal followed up with another article that answered the question of how all the nation's universities compare. The Journal created a tool that allows you to look up students' earnings after graduation, compared to their debt load. The tool can compare Bachelor's, Master's, Doctorate and Professional degrees. (Is A Graduate Degree Worth the Debt? Check it Here)

All of this was followed by Dr. Wallace E. Boston, president emeritus of American Public University System who opened his blog by stating, "whether or not you believe that the median debt to median earnings ratio presented by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) is the only way to review the return on education investment, the graphic representation of law schools' debt to earnings ratio is sickening." (Evaluating Grad Students' ROI – Are Law Schools Failing? (wallyboston.com))

Of the 169 law schools that are listed in the WSJ database, only eight have ratios below 1.0. These eight institutions are:

Columbia University

Harvard University

Northwestern University

Stanford University

Taft Law School

University of Chicago

University of Connecticut

University of Pennsylvania

A Debt-to-Income Ratio above 1.0 means a typical student would graduate with more debt than income two years after graduation. A ratio below 1.0 means the typical graduate has income greater than debt.

As Dr. Boston notes, "There's nothing wrong with schools of law or colleges and universities charging a higher tuition than other schools if their graduates earn a higher-than-average salary after graduation. What's wrong is when other schools of law and colleges play follow the leader and are not truthful or transparent about the data as to the return on investment for their graduates."

The Juris Doctor – Attorney Track program, offered through Taft Law School, has been designed for students who have an interest in becoming an attorney and practicing law. Graduates of the program are qualified to take the California Bar Examination. In addition to a California practice, graduates may work in Federal law practice areas, such as immigration or tax law. Graduates who pass the California Bar Exam may qualify to practice Federal law in any state in the United States.

William Howard Taft University also extends a Juris Doctor – Executive Track degree program for students who do not aspire to practice law, but have an interest in obtaining legal knowledge to expand their career options. An understanding of the law is empowering for professionals in risk management, real estate, nursing, sports management, or any field. You will use the knowledge in your career or your daily life.

In both programs, all coursework is performed 100% online with no residency requirements. With the option of financial aid and in-school deferments for those students who qualify, a degree from Taft University System can help you obtain your goals without breaking the bank or halting your career and family life.

Will you be a leader or a follower? Start preparing to be the difference.

About The Taft University System: For over forty years The Taft University System has offered distance learning graduate degree programs in law, education, business and government to students throughout the world.

Taft Law School (www.TaftU.edu) is an educational division of The Taft University System, which also includes William Howard Taft University (www.Taft.edu). The Taft University System is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), listed by the U.S. Department of Education as a recognized accrediting agency. The Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC) is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA). Taft Law School is also registered with the State Bar of California, which allows graduates of its program to be eligible to sit for the California Bar Examination.

