Taft School Converts Entire Football Roster to Top-Ranked VICIS ZERO1 Helmets

SEATTLE and WATERTOWN, Conn., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Taft School announced today it has selected the VICIS ZERO1 helmet for its football program. The ZERO1 ranked first in the 2017 and 2018 NFL/NFLPA Helmet Laboratory Performance Testing, and Taft, winner of the 2018 New England Preparatory School Athletic Council (NEPSAC) Todd Marble Bowl Championship, will become the first boarding school in the NEPSAC conference to equip its entire roster in the top-ranked helmet.

With more than a century of tradition, the Taft School is one of the most historic football programs in New England. Taft's decision to convert its entire team to the ZERO1 is the latest example of a growing commitment from high schools around the country to protect student athletes with the most technologically advanced equipment. More than 1,200 high school programs and 150 professional and college teams have made the switch to the ZERO1.

Originally introduced in 2017 to NFL and NCAA teams, the ZERO1 features a deformable outer shell and a unique columnar layer designed to slow impact forces while enhancing players performance.

"This is one more way we can ensure our students are protected while playing the game they love," said Tyler Whitley, Head Coach at Taft. "The ZERO1 is the most highly engineered helmet available, and I'm excited to see our players in it next season."

"Taft has shown great leadership through its commitment to player safety," said Dave Marver, VICIS CEO and co-founder. "We are proud to help Coach Whitley and the Taft football program protect their athletes as they chase another championship."

For individual and discounted team pricing information, and to order, visit www.vicis.com .

About VICIS

Founded in 2013, VICIS' mission is to minimize the impact of sports-related head injuries. Since its launch in 2017, the ZERO1 football helmet has consistently ranked first in NFL/NFLPA Helmet Performance testing and was named one of TIME Magazine's 25 Best Inventions. VICIS' recently launched ZERO1 YOUTH helmet is the first football helmet specifically optimized for kids and is the best testing football helmet in the history of VIRGINIA TECH® HELMET RATINGSTM. Named one of Fast Company's 2018 Most Innovative Companies, VICIS is funded and advised by current and former professional athletes such as Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Jerry Rice, and Roger Staubach, as well as experts in neurosurgery, sports and pediatric medicine. For more information, visit www.vicis.com .

SOURCE VICIS