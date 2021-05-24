Taft University 21st Annual Duthoy Scholarship Program: Winners Announced

LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year at this time, William Howard Taft University offers the Duthoy Scholarship Program to ensure passionate educators have opportunities to earn graduate degrees.

This year, Taft University received an overwhelming number of excellent, well-qualified applicants for the scholarship program. Our process for selecting winners involved consideration of prior education, contributions to public service, demonstrated passion for the field of education, and perceived financial need.

We are excited to announce the winners of this year's scholarships:

Clevell Roseboro won a full scholarship covering 100% of his tuition.

Mr. Roseboro is a U.S. Army veteran, who as a Diversity Scholar, went on to become the youngest dean of an academic library system in the United States.

Kenyah Koonce-Miller won a scholarship for 75% of her tuition.

Ms. Miller is an education entrepreneur who is the founder of a charter school whose prior experience included improving the proficiency rates for one of the lower performing districts within New York City.

Selena Mell and Janet Walsh-Davis won scholarships covering 50% of their tuition.

Ms. Mell is a successful educational leader who oversees a small school division in a northern rural community in Manitoba with limited literacy supports, low academic readiness and high poverty rates.

Ms. Walsh-Davis is a Territorial Education Officer in Jamaica who is in charge of school supervision for both independent and public schools. One area of her focus is to train school leaders in the implementation and management of School Improvement Plans.

No scholarship? We're also offering tuition grants for our Doctor of Education degree programs! Our EdD Tuition Grant offers 25% off standard tuition, bringing your tuition payments to just $315/month.

Taft University offers three Doctor of Education (EdD) concentrations: Leadership & Management, Educational Technology & Leadership, and Charter School Administration. All of Taft's programs are offered 100% online in a flexible independent study format that allows students to complete work at their own pace from anywhere in the world. Our faculty members offer one-on-one attention and have extensive experience as teachers, principals, and superintendents in the field of education.

Additional information about Taft University, our degree programs, or application procedures and requirements can be found on our website at www.Taft.edu or by contacting Ni and Megan in Admissions at 877-894-TAFT (8238) or [email protected].

About William Howard Taft University:

For over four decades William Howard Taft University (www.taft.edu) has offered distance learning graduate degree programs in business, education, taxation, government, and law to students throughout the world. Taft University is institutionally accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC). The DEAC is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and is listed by the U.S. Department of Education as a recognized accrediting agency.

Contact:

Ni & Megan

303-867-1155

[email protected]



SOURCE Taft University System

Related Links

http://www.taft.edu

