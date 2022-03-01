Taft University Announces 22nd Annual Duthoy Scholarship Program

LAKEWOOD, Colo., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leader in distance education, Taft University is proud to offer online graduate degree programs tailored for working professionals. As advocates for accessible and affordable education, Taft University offers an Annual Duthoy Scholarship Program for our Doctor of Education program. Past years have shown the impact this scholarship program has on professionals working in the education industry, and we're excited to see what 2022's scholarship applicants will bring.

Every year, Taft University receives numerous applications from passionate educators and educational administrators for our Duthoy Scholarships. This year, we are excited to announce four different scholarships toward any of our Doctor of Education (EdD) degree programs.

One winner will receive a scholarship covering 100% of their tuition for any of our EdD programs, one winner will receive 75% off tuition, and two winners will receive 50% off tuition.

Taft University offers three Doctor of Education concentrations: Leadership & Administration, Educational Technology, and Charter School Administration. All of Taft's programs are offered 100% online in both Independent Study, and Directed Study formats that allow students to complete work from anywhere in the world. Our faculty members offer one-on-one attention and have extensive experience in the field of education.

Act now! Applications are only being accepted for the scholarship program until April 15, 2022. For a full list of requirements and necessary documents for the scholarship's application process, please visit the post on our website or contact us directly. You can also find more information about Taft University, our degree programs, and application procedures on our website at www.Taft.edu.

Miss out on the scholarship opportunity? We're also offering a tuition grant for our EdD programs! This grant opportunity offers 15% off standard tuition for students who enroll for our May 3, 2022 start date.

About William Howard Taft University:

For over four decades William Howard Taft University (www.taft.edu) has offered distance learning graduate degree programs in business, education, public administration, and taxation to students throughout the world. Taft University is nationally accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC). The DEAC is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and is listed by the U.S. Department of Education as a recognized accrediting agency.

