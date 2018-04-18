Taft University Announces Doctoral Scholarship Opportunity for Charter School Leaders

LAKEWOOD, Colo., April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Applications for the annual Roger J. Duthoy Scholarship will be limited to employees of appropriately authorized charter schools . Several scholarships will be awarded ranging from 25% to 100% of tuition, with one full scholarship awarded. The Full Scholarship is valued in excess of $15,000.00 and will include all tuition and related fees in the school's accredited, online, independent study Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) with a concentration in Charter School Administration Program.

Why choose Taft University?

Affordable

Accessible

Accredited

Taft University's guided, self-paced Ed.D program is designed for busy professionals. Submit your assignments anytime, from anywhere with internet connection.

Tired of always working in groups?

You will work one-on-one with your professors to cater your education to your needs. Group forums are available for students who wish to collaborate, but are not required for your program.

Want to get your Ed.D. quickly and affordably?

Pay as you go with no long-term debt. Our tuition is month to month, so when you're done with the program, so are your payments.

Information on William Howard Taft University and application procedures can be found on the institution's website at www.taft.edu or by contacting us at (877) 894-TAFT (8238) or Admissions@taft.edu.

All applications and supporting materials must be received by the University on or before May 31st, 2018 .

