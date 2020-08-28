Taft University Expands Offerings with New Online Master of Public Administration (MPA) Program

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1976, William Howard Taft University has been a leader in distance education, offering Master's and Doctorate degrees in business and education. This month, we added a Master of Public Administration (MPA) program.

Our Master of Public Administration (MPA) program is perfect for professionals working in government and nonprofit organizations to expand their knowledge and skills to help develop public policy and provide solid leadership to enact change. No matter your cause, earning an MPA can help grow your confidence in how to bring about real change. From understanding how public policy works to managing a budget and leading an organization, the education you'll receive in our program will help you along the way.

Whether you work in law enforcement, politics, health care, or government services, our Master of Public Administration (MPA) program can help you make the difference you're passionate about. Many facets of society are changing right now and you can be part of it through an online MPA program. Find more information about our new MPA program here or apply here.

Additional information about Taft University, all of our degree programs, or application procedures and requirements can be found on our website at www.Taft.edu or by contacting Ni and Megan in Admissions at 877-894-TAFT (8238) or [email protected].

About The Taft University System:

For over four decades William Howard Taft University (www.taft.edu) and Taft Law School have offered distance learning graduate degree programs in business, education, taxation, and law to students throughout the world. Taft University System is institutionally accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC). The DEAC is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and is listed by the U.S. Department of Education as a recognized accrediting agency.

Contact:

Ni & Megan

303-867-1155

[email protected]

SOURCE Taft University