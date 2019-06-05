Taft University Scholarship Winners Announced

LAKEWOOD, Colo., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- William Howard Taft University offers an annual Dr. Roger J. Duthoy Scholarship Program to ensure passionate educators have opportunities to earn affordable graduate degrees.

This year, Taft University received an overwhelming number of excellent, well-qualified applicants for the scholarship program. Our process for selecting winners involved consideration of prior education, contributions to public service, and passion for the field of education.

We are excited to announce the winners of this year's scholarships:

Christine Simpson won a full scholarship covering 100% of her tuition.

Reuben Rebollo won a scholarship for 75% of his tuition.

Stacey Andell and Glenn Melero won scholarships covering 50% of their tuition.

In addition, Taft announces grants for the Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) and Master of Education (M.Ed.) degree programs, which save you 25% or more on tuition. Find more information on our Ed.D. Founders Grant here and our M.Ed. Advancement Grant here.

Taft University offers three Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) and Education Specialist (Ed.S.) concentrations: Leadership & Management, Technology & Leadership, and Charter School Administration. All of Taft's programs are offered 100% online in a flexible independent study format that allows students to complete work at their own pace from anywhere in the world. Our faculty members offer one-on-one attention and have extensive experience in the field of education.

Additional information about Taft University, our degree programs, or application procedures and requirements can be found on our website at www.Taft.edu or by contacting Ni and Megan in Admissions at 877-894-TAFT (8238).

About William Howard Taft University:

For over four decades William Howard Taft University (www.taft.edu) has offered distance learning graduate degree programs in business, education, and taxation to students throughout the world. Taft University is nationally accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC). The DEAC is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and is listed by the U.S. Department of Education as a recognized accrediting agency.

