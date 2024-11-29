Tag along with Jason at CISCE: How supply chains drive futuristic manufacturing

BEIJING, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China SCIO:

The 2nd China International Supply Chain Expo has opened and Jason is back! Jason takes you through the futuristic Advanced Manufacturing section:

How was the little mascot Linky born in a mysterious "magic box"? Jason found the answer at the Jingye Group stand, where he learned about metal 3D printing technology. Using laser technology to melt metal powder, it can print intricate, precise components in virtually any shape, reducing costs and improving efficiency.

Also in this area, Jason learned about rare earth steel, a new material developed by Baogang Group, and glass made by Corning's fusion process.

The development of these materials represents the upstream processes of manufacturing. The next stage is component processing, in which foreign companies are heavily involved.

Japan's Sumitomo Electric, for example, is showing its supply chains for automotive components and submarine cables. The robotic bartender, using Siemens' Workflow Canvas, analyses customers' emotions through facial expressions and voice tones to recommend and mix personalized drinks. Then there's Knorr-Bremse, a German "hidden champion" known for its braking systems.

With these advanced technologies and key components, we can now produce sophisticated equipment, including the critical machinery used in national infrastructure projects. Jason learned about the Yunhe tunnel boring machine and the automated terminal project at Shanghai's Yangshan Port.

From design and R&D to processing and intelligent manufacturing of critical national equipment, you can see an advanced manufacturing supply chain linking upstream, midstream and downstream companies, bridging nations and leading into the future.

