Tag Americas Appoints New General Manager to Lead Creative Operations

Former BioPharma VP, Whitney Bender, Joins Global Creative Agency

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tag, the global creative production partner to brands worldwide, is pleased to announce the appointment of a new General Manager, Creative Operations for its Americas region.

Whitney Bender is the new General Manager, Creative Operations at Tag Americas.

"We're thrilled Whitney Bender is joining Tag Americas in this important role to head our Creative Operations," comments George Rex, COO for Tag Americas. "Whitney's varied experience in the agency creative space and her passion for optimizing and transforming how operational excellence is achieved are extraordinary assets—I can't wait to see the amazing things she'll accomplish at Tag across all sectors," Rex adds.

With over 20 years of experience working within advertising agency teams, Bender has worked primarily within the pharma and health industry arena. Holding key creative roles such as Senior Art Director, Creative Services Supervisor, and Head of Studio, she was most recently the Vice-President, Creative Studios Operations Lead with Syneos Health.

Bender shares, "This opportunity at Tag is an incredible one. I'm really looking forward to helping and inspiring others create and achieve their best for our clients." In addition to her creative and operational expertise, Bender has produced multiple award-winning pharma and consumer campaigns. Having experienced success first-hand resulting from building formidable professional relationships, Bender points out, "It's all about being human and treating every person you interact with in a special way."

As the General Manager, Creative Operations, Bender's primary focus is to deliver creative production, new technology and omnichannel excellence, working alongside a myriad of teams who utilize the latest tech-enabled creative production solutions across Tag Americas' Marketing Center of Excellence production model.

"This is a truly exciting time for Tag," Rex remarks. "With smart creative, innovative technology, and talented people at the core of our Centers of Excellence, we're excited to have Whitney's unmatched, creative expertise and artistic drive help lead the way for Tag and our industry."

About Tag: We work with brands to create and deliver impactful content at speed and scale. From creative production and activation to strategic sourcing and delivery, analytics, and subject matter expertise, we transcend digital and physical touchpoints to allow brand content and concepts to travel globally and connect locally, through flexible, tech-enabled solutions.

SOURCE Tag Worldwide (USA) Inc.