Tag Americas Appoints New General Manager to Lead Creative Operations

News provided by

Tag Worldwide (USA) Inc.

25 Jul, 2023, 09:17 ET

Former BioPharma VP, Whitney Bender, Joins Global Creative Agency

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tag, the global creative production partner to brands worldwide, is pleased to announce the appointment of a new General Manager, Creative Operations for its Americas region.

Continue Reading
Whitney Bender is the new General Manager, Creative Operations at Tag Americas.
Whitney Bender is the new General Manager, Creative Operations at Tag Americas.

"We're thrilled Whitney Bender is joining Tag Americas in this important role to head our Creative Operations," comments George Rex, COO for Tag Americas. "Whitney's varied experience in the agency creative space and her passion for optimizing and transforming how operational excellence is achieved are extraordinary assets—I can't wait to see the amazing things she'll accomplish at Tag across all sectors," Rex adds.

With over 20 years of experience working within advertising agency teams, Bender has worked primarily within the pharma and health industry arena. Holding key creative roles such as Senior Art Director, Creative Services Supervisor, and Head of Studio, she was most recently the Vice-President, Creative Studios Operations Lead with Syneos Health.

Bender shares, "This opportunity at Tag is an incredible one. I'm really looking forward to helping and inspiring others create and achieve their best for our clients." In addition to her creative and operational expertise, Bender has produced multiple award-winning pharma and consumer campaigns. Having experienced success first-hand resulting from building formidable professional relationships, Bender points out, "It's all about being human and treating every person you interact with in a special way."

As the General Manager, Creative Operations, Bender's primary focus is to deliver creative production, new technology and omnichannel excellence, working alongside a myriad of teams who utilize the latest tech-enabled creative production solutions across Tag Americas' Marketing Center of Excellence production model.

"This is a truly exciting time for Tag," Rex remarks. "With smart creative, innovative technology, and talented people at the core of our Centers of Excellence, we're excited to have Whitney's unmatched, creative expertise and artistic drive help lead the way for Tag and our industry."

About Tag: We work with brands to create and deliver impactful content at speed and scale. From creative production and activation to strategic sourcing and delivery, analytics, and subject matter expertise, we transcend digital and physical touchpoints to allow brand content and concepts to travel globally and connect locally, through flexible, tech-enabled solutions.

SOURCE Tag Worldwide (USA) Inc.

Also from this source

Tag Americas Receives Bronze for 2023 Shop! Association Award for Outstanding Merchandising Achievement

Tag Americas Adds New Role to Grow and Amplify Sustainable Practices

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.