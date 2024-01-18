Tag Appoints JT Pierce as New Chief Growth Officer to Lead US Business Development

Pierce brings valuable agency and brand experience

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tag, the global creative production and channel activation partner to brands worldwide, announces the appointment of JT Pierce as the new Chief Growth Officer for the Tag Americas U.S. market.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome JT Pierce to Tag Americas as our US Chief Growth Officer," shares Tag Americas CEO, Toby Codrington. He continues, "In today's marketing ecosystem where both brand and agency talent must be leveraged to meet evolving industry demands, J.T.'s firsthand brand and agency experience will play a pivotal role in navigating the complexities of today's modern business landscape."

Having excelled in strategic leadership roles spanning his 20-year career, Pierce has delivered diverse, successful marketing solutions driving growth and engagement for some of the world's most iconic brands, including Sony PlayStation and DoorDash. Most recently, Pierce was Managing Director at the global advertising agency, 72&Sunny.

"Tag is a dedicated brand partner and committed to delivering the best and latest tech-enabled solutions for our clients," Pierce comments, then adds, "I'm excited to be part of a company that puts people and technology at the heart of everything we do."

Tag Americas Chief Client Officer, George Rex emphasized, "With a wealth of agency and brand experience spanning various sectors, JT possesses a profound understanding of the daily challenges encountered by Chief Marketing, Technology, and Procurement Officers." Rex further explains, "This unique insight is of significant benefit to both our team and clients as we partner to drive efficiencies across the seamless creation and delivery of personalized, omnichannel content for brands."

Codrington adds, "JT's experience and solid business acumen seamlessly aligns with Tag's own in delivering innovative and client-centric solutions, positioning him as a valuable, strategic leader within our organization."

About Tag: We work with brands to create and deliver impactful content at speed and scale. From creative production and activation to strategic sourcing and delivery, analytics, and subject matter expertise, we transcend digital and physical touchpoints to allow brand content and concepts to travel globally and connect locally, through flexible, tech-enabled solutions.

