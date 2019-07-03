Tag awarded gold, bronze and silver for point-of-sale displays at GlobalShop! 2019 Outstanding Merchandising Achievement (OMA) Awards

In partnership with Kroger, Tag received two awards. First, the Simple Truth Pistachio campaign, a free-standing display, received a gold award for the Best Use of Budget category. The Budget Award recognizes entries that had the greatest impact under strict budget constraints. The campaign also won the silver award in the mass merchandise permanent display division.

"The sweet spot for Tag is in our ability to work closely with FMCG and retail brands as an extension of their marketing departments to come up with best-in-class solutions in sourcing and production," explains Ajit Kara, CEO Tag Americas. "Our combination of creative production and sourcing solutions allows us to create visually engaging and affordable point-of-sale marketing displays that elevate the shopper experience, driving brand recognition and sales, while staying within budget."

In the supermarket category, Tag and Kroger succeeded in winning a bronze award with their Jurassic Park Endcap display. Separate to the partnership with Kroger, Tag also received a bronze award for work in sourcing the SweetWater Brewing guide beer directional pole sign.

"The Tag creative production and sourcing model allows us to work onsite, within our client's brand, truly understanding the company vision and culture," continues Kara. "We take a collaborative approach, while leveraging our Tag resources and expertise, which is a key element to our success."

Tag is one of the leading end-to-end global creative production and sourcing partner for brands and agencies. We work with 40 of the top 100 global brands. As production and sourcing specialists, we offer a complementary skillset to in-house teams and advertising agencies to bring to life, extend and deploy creative ideas.

