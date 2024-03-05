TAG Awards Record 321 Certifications for Setting High Standards on Fraud, Brand Safety, Malware, Transparency

Record 32 Companies Achieve "TAG Platinum" Status With Three or More Seals; 218 Companies Achieve at Least One TAG Certification

WASHINGTON, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TAG (Trustworthy Accountability Group), the global certification program to strengthen safety and transparency in digital advertising, today announced it had awarded a record 321 TAG certifications to companies for setting industry best practices around fraud, brand safety, malware, and transparency. In addition, a record 32 companies reached TAG Platinum status by achieving three or more seals in 2024, a 33% increase over the 23 companies that did so last year.

"Success in tackling endemic industry challenges requires a combination of commitment and innovation," said Mike Zaneis, CEO of TAG. "This year's certifications demonstrate the shared commitment of hundreds of companies to maintaining and building on the gains we have achieved, while also leading our expansion into vital new areas like transparency. By continuing to follow TAG's time-tested collaborative model to raise standards, TAG's member companies are creating a safer and more transparent supply chain."

Overall, 218 TAG certified companies earned a total of 321 seals across TAG's Certified Against Fraud, Certified Against Malware, Brand Safety Certified, and Certified for Transparency Programs in 2024. A record 69% of this year's seals were earned through independent validation in which the company's certification was confirmed through a third-party audit.

Among the companies that obtained TAG Seals for 2024 are:

"TAG Platinum Status is our highest recognition for companies that have adopted rigorous standards to protect their partners and the industry across at least three of TAG's program areas," said Todd Miller, VP Policy and Compliance at TAG. "The record number of companies achieving Platinum Status this year shows how TAG members are increasingly appreciating the importance of TAG's interlocking programs to protect their partners and customers from the broad range of supply chain threats they face."

More information regarding certified companies is available by searching company name or each company's unique TAG-ID via the TAG Registry . Additional information includes the specific seals awarded to each company, valid terms for each seal, and whether the seals were based on self-attestation or independent validation.

Additional information about TAG's programs and the application process for TAG Registration and TAG's seal programs are available at www.tagtoday.net .

About the Trustworthy Accountability Group

TAG (Trustworthy Accountability Group) is the global certification program to strengthen safety and transparency in digital advertising. For nearly a decade, TAG's seal programs have demonstrated their effectiveness in minimizing fraudulent traffic, sharing threat intelligence, protecting brand safety, and increasing transparency. TAG's 700+ member companies include the world's largest and most influential brands, agencies, publishers, and ad tech providers. TAG is the first and only Information Sharing and Analysis Organization (ISAO) for the digital advertising industry. For more information on TAG, please visit tagtoday.net .

SOURCE TAG (Trustworthy Accountability Group)