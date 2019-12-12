TAG Calls for 2020 ADVANCE Awards Applications

ATLANTA, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG), the state's foremost association devoted to the advancement of Georgia's technology industry, today announced the launch of the 2020 TAG ADVANCE Awards, which honor successful implementations of technology in fintech.

TAG ADVANCE Award winners are made up of companies and technologies in production, bringing measurable results and advancing the financial industry through the use of technology. Winners are also expected to show a connection to Georgia, such as a corporate presence in the state, strategic partners, customers, board members or other relationships that have helped the company to prosper. There is no charge to enter.

TAG ADVANCE Award winners will be prominently featured at FinTech South 2020, which will be held at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium April 20-21, 2020. Companies or their partners can nominate successful FinTech utilizations now at https://tagonline.wufoo.com/forms/m2vsk1u1cg7kk8/ until January 30, 2020.

"Innovation in fintech is only as effective as its reach within the industry. ADVANCE Award winners are those companies that have the scale, discipline and capability to bring new technologies to market," said Sean Banks, TAG FinTech Society chair and Partner of TTV Capital.

For more information on the awards, contact Scott Mills at scott@williammills.com or call 678-781-7201.

About the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG)

TAG is the leading technology industry association in the state, serving more than 30,000 members through regional chapters in Metro Atlanta, Athens, Augusta, Columbus, Macon/Middle Georgia, and Savannah. TAG's mission is to connect, promote, influence and educate Georgia's technology community to advance the innovation economy.

Georgia FinTech Website

The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) hosts an interactive website highlighting Georgia's thriving FinTech ecosystem. The website georgiafintech.org spotlights one of Georgia's hottest tech sectors, providing a detailed look at the more than 120 public and private organizations that comprise the Georgia FinTech community, along with detailed data on the size and scope of the economic infrastructure that makes the state's FinTech ecosystem a global leader.

Additionally, the TAG Education Collaborative focuses on helping STEM education initiatives thrive.

For more information visit the TAG website at www.tagonline.org or TAG's community website at http://www.hubga.com.

