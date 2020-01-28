TAG Cyber profiles PortSys zero trust access control

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TAG Cyber, which provides expert cyber security analysis and guidance for enterprise cyber security teams, features PortSys® and Total Access Control™ (TAC) in its latest coverage of the global Zero Trust market.

In "Total Access in a Zero Trust Environment," TAG Cyber CEO Edward Amoroso examines the massive shifts in how employees gain access to corporate information and resources, and how TAC helps achieve the goals of Zero Trust with simpler, stronger and more unified security.

"It's impossible not to be super-supportive of any commercial attempts to drive greater adoption of zero trust access in the enterprise," Amoroso wrote. "To this end, the PortSys TAC solution certainly looks like it is well worth reviewing if you run enterprise IT infrastructure."

In the article, PortSys CEO Michael Oldham explains how TAC Zero Trust Access helps simplify, strengthen and unify the IT infrastructure for enterprise customers.

"We help our customers achieve simpler, stronger, and more integrated controls – and, in many cases, this involves consolidating their IT and security point solutions into something more unified," Oldham said.

The article goes on to show how TAC makes access easier while strengthening security by validating the end user's context of access with multiple factors of authentication as well as the company's own security policies.

"The PortSys platform is positioned in a manner that creates direct visibility to all access requests for an organization," Amoroso wrote. "TAC reviews the attributes of a user's request, including any multi-factor authentication proof and reported credentials, to determine consistency with policy. TAC thus enables secure access from any device, controlled proxy-based access, and support for multiple levels of security including Geo-IP data."

TAG Cyber, LLC, is a global cyber security advisory, training, consulting, and media services company supporting hundreds of companies across the world.

ABOUT PORTSYS, INC.

PortSys, Inc., a privately funded company, is a global innovator in information security and Zero Trust Access Control. Enterprise organizations around the world rely on PortSys's scalable Total Access Control solution to significantly strengthen, simplify and unify IT security across the enterprise. PortSys serves customers from its U.S. headquarters in Marlborough, MA, offices in the UK, and distributors throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa. For more information, visit www.portsys.com .

